Resident doctors in England from the British Medical Association (BMA) are set to stage a four-day walkout from 7am on Monday

By Rebecca Henrys

The NHS is facing a “triple whammy of pressure” as the latest strike by resident doctors is set to coincide with a heatwave and the World Cup, health officials have said.

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Resident doctors in England from the British Medical Association (BMA) are set to stage a four-day walkout from 7am on Monday – the 16th round of strike action since 2023. The walkout will end on Friday June 19 at 6.59am. NHS officials have urged the public to come forward as usual, but are expecting a rise in need linked to a predicted heatwave and activity linked to England’s first World Cup game on Wednesday. It is expected that pubs and bars will be busy as the Three Lions take on Croatia at 9pm UK time. Read more: Woman seriously injured at beach in latest spate of shark attacks in Australia Read more: Rugby league great Kevin Sinfield, Dame Helen Mirren and six Lionesses lead the King’s Birthday Honours

Resident doctors join a picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital as members of the British Medical Association take part in a six-day strike action over pay and job opportunities in London, United Kingdom on April 07, 2026. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Met Office forecasts suggest that temperatures will be “generally above normal” between Tuesday and Thursday. NHS England said that patients should continue to attend all planned appointments unless they are specifically contacted directly to rearrange them. And anyone with urgent or emergency needs should seek care in the normal way. Professor Frankie Swords, national medical director at NHS England, said: “The NHS remains open as usual during this period of industrial action, with staff across the NHS doing everything they can to keep patients safe and minimise disruption to services. “With temperatures set to rise again this week and the World Cup kicking off – it will be triple whammy of pressure, but staff will pull together as they always do, to keep the show on the road and ensure people continue to receive the care they need. “It is important during any heatwave, that people try to stay cool, stay out of the sun, and stay hydrated during the hottest hours, and seek help when they need it, especially those who are vulnerable including the very young, elderly and those with underlying health conditions. “Please come forward for care as normal, call 999 or attend A&E in an emergency, and use 111 online first for urgent but non-life-threatening support.”

Resident doctors join a picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital as members of the British Medical Association take part in a six-day strike action over pay and job opportunities in London, United Kingdom on April 07, 2026. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

When the strike was announced in May, BMA officials said that Health Secretary James Murray “made clear” he will not increase the offer to resident doctors. The union said that more strike dates in July could also be announced. Speaking at the NHS ConfedExpo conference in Manchester, Health Secretary James Murray said: “I was really disappointed that the resident doctors are going to strike next week. “I met them within my first couple of weeks in office and I explained to them my position, which is that there is a really good offer on the table when it comes to pay: a 28.9 per cent increase over the last three years, 4.9 per cent increase this year, which rises to 7.1 per cent for some of the lowest-paid resident doctors. “We cannot go further on pay, but when it comes to other aspects of the deal, when it comes to job opportunities, to terms and conditions, training options, that is where I want to work with them to strengthen the deal as much as possible. “And we have been having some good conversations about that. “I’m disappointed that, despite having those conversations about how to improve other aspects of the deal, that the strikes are still set to go ahead, and I would urge them, even today, to continue that conversation with us about the other aspects of the deal, other than pay, and make that as strong as possible for their members, because that would be for the benefit of resident doctors and all of us as patients.”