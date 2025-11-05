The Covid-19 pandemic has left deep holes in the productivity of the NHS, with new analysis showing that despite recent improvements, efficiency across the NHS remains below pre-pandemic levels.

A recent report by the Health Foundation warns that waste and inefficiency since 2020 have cost the NHS an annual loss of £20 billion.

It found that if pre-pandemic trends had continued, the health service in England would have been 14 per cent more productive in 2022-23, enough to fund millions more outpatient appointments or tens of thousands of additional major operations.

The findings come as new data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed productivity in 2024 remained 7.8 per cent below 2019 levels, though NHS England figures show acute hospitals achieved a 2.4 per cent rise between April and July this year.

Anita Charlesworth, co-chair of the Foundation’s NHS Productivity Commission, said: “Not only is it £20 billion of lost value for the health service, but the NHS is 10 per cent of our economy.

“Over the parliament as a whole, the NHS’s ability to deliver productivity gains will be one of the decisive factors in whether or not the government can balance the books.”

