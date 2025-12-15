An NHS radiographer has been struck off after he sent sexual messages to what he thought was a 12-year-old girl.

Vinod Ramachandran, 42, thought he was telling the schoolgirl that she was "sexy" and giving her instructions on how to watch porn.

But the father-of-three was actually sending the explicit messages to a “paedophile hunter” vigilante posing as a child.

He arranged to meet the girl outside a a secondary school, where he was arrested by police.

Ramachandran has now been banned from ever working as a radiographer again after being jailed for two years.

Norwich Crown Court heard how Ramachandran had initially used a Facebook account with a fake name to talk to the account, before switching to WhatsApp.

It was there that his messages became “increasingly sexual”. In one message, he wrote: "You’re 12. I’ll be screwed if someone finds out we’re together. I’ll end up in jail. Please don’t inform the police."

Ramachandran arranged to meet the child outside a secondary school in Norwich, Norfolk, on October 22 and arrived at the location with a box of chocolates.

But he was confronted by the vigilantes and later arrested by police.

He was convicted of attempted sexual communication with a child, getting a child to watch porn, commissioning a child sex act and attempting to meet a child after sexual grooming.

Ramachandran was sentenced for the offences in August last year.

The Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service (HCPTS) has now struck his name from the medical register after finding he had a “continuing underlying interest in young girls” and had not shown “true remorse”.

"There is nothing to demonstrate true remorse, apology or regret for his actions," it ruled.

"The panel noted [Ramachandran’s] continued denial of his initial intentions to seek out a young girl and there is no evidence that this position has changed.

"There is nothing to suggest that there would not be a repetition of this conduct again.

"The panel has therefore concluded that on the personal component of its decision [Ramachandran’s] fitness to practise is impaired."

He was struck off after a hearing in October and will no longer be able to practice as a radiographer.