Figures show that the NHS waiting list for treatment continues to fall

NHS figures show that the waiting list for treatment continues to fall. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

NHS trusts are “removing patients” from waiting lists as the overall backlog continues to fall following a Labour pledge.

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More than a quarter of a million patients were taken off NHS lists in January, up nearly 15 per cent from the previous month. NHS figures show that the waiting list for treatment continues to fall. The list in England has fallen for the third month in a row, with an estimated 7.25 million treatments waiting to be carried out at the end of January, relating to 6.13 million patients. This is down from 7.29 million treatments and 6.17 million patients at the end of December and is the lowest level since February 2023, when it stood at 7.22 million.The list hit a record high in September 2023, with 7.77 million treatments and 6.50 million patients. The total backlog dropped by nearly 44,000 to 7.25 million in a single month. Read more: NHS trusts face ‘perilous’ financial situation with deficit of £780 million last year Read more: Patients to be guaranteed same-day GP appointments for urgent needs under NHS contracts shake-up

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Wes Streeting. Picture: Getty

Healthwatch England said that the proportion of people paying for healthcare privately had “increased significantly” over the last two years as it warned over a “two-tier” health system, where those who can afford to do not have to wait for care. Other removals include those who died because of a lack of treatment, and people who failed to respond to text messages. Hospitals receive £33 for every patient taken off backlogs in this way. Sarah Scobie, the deputy director of research at the Nuffield Trust think tank, told The Telegraph: “The sporadic improvements we see are not all about the NHS delivering more care. “There was another uptick in ‘unreported removals’ from the waiting list in January, which includes tidying up the data as much as possible by removing patients who don’t need to be on there any more.” Health chiefs say that patients are only wiped off their lists if they no longer require the procedure they are waiting for. Meanwhile, NHS England says it would be “completely misleading” to claim that removing patients from lists was the reason backlogs have dropped. “The reason waiting lists have fallen is because the NHS delivered record numbers of appointments, tests and scans in 2025. That’s how we have cut waiting lists to their lowest level in three years, and year-long waits to their lowest level in almost six,” a spokesperson said.

Sir Keir Starmer vowed to restore standards to the previous high of 92 per cent of patients treated within 18 weeks by the end of the parliamentary term. Picture: Getty