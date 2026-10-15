Trans patients should be placed on wards according to their birth sex rather than their gender identity, updated NHS England guidance has confirmed.

This means hospitals can lawfully exclude patients who are trans women from female wards, and those who are trans men from male wards.

Under previous NHS guidance, trans patients could be accommodated on single-sex wards based on the gender with which they identified.

The publication of the updated guidance on Thursday comes just over two months after wider guidance on single-sex spaces written by Britain’s rights watchdog officially came into force, and 18 months since the Supreme Court ruling on biological sex.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) code had already confirmed a service must be used on the basis of biological sex for it to be classed as single-sex under the Equality Act.

It said: “In separate or single-sex services, a trans man will be excluded from the men-only service because his sex is female, and a trans woman will be excluded from the women-only service because her sex is male.”

It covered a range of scenarios including single-sex hospital wards, which it said can lawfully exclude trans patients.

The new NHS England document, which says all patients “should be treated with respect, dignity, compassion and care”, adds that “trans people and others with the protected characteristic of gender reassignment should be accommodated in line with their biological sex”.

It says hospitals “should identify alternative arrangements” for trans patients in cases “where it would not be clinically appropriate” to care for them on a ward of their biological sex.

It adds that “where clinical needs and same-sex accommodation requirements cannot both be met, clinical needs are the priority”.

Such occurrences, where a trans patient was placed on a ward of their gender identity, are described in the guidance as likely to be “rare” and reasons should be “clearly recorded and reported nationally as breaches of this guidance”.

Updated guidance for NHS England staff has also been published.

It says single-sex facilities such as changing rooms and toilets should be used according to biological sex.

In trusts with mainly single-sex facilities, “organisations should consider whether suitable and accessible alternatives, such as single‑occupancy or mixed-sex facilities with individual lockable rooms can be provided to allow access to facilities in a way that respects privacy and dignity and supports inclusion of all staff”.