Final written warnings have also ben issued to 12 members of staff, and two had first written warnings

Valdo Calocane stabbed to death Barnaby Webber, Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, and 65-year-old Ian Coates. Picture: Handout

By Alex Storey

An NHS trust has sacked 11 employees for inappropriately accessing medical records of the Nottingham stabbing victims.

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Calocane was detained under an indefinite hospital order. Picture: PA

The trust said that it had been investigating the breach since starting investigations in early 2025. Actions taken so far include two first written warnings, 12 final written warnings and 11 staff dismissed, it said. The statement added: "Staff included in these investigations include doctors, nurses, registered medical professionals and admin and clerical colleagues". The trust said it would now consult with regulators such as the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) and General Medical Council (GMC), both of which have powers to strike staff off medical registers. Dr Manjeet Shehmar, medical director at NUH, said: "The families of Ian, Grace and Barnaby have had to endure much pain and heartache, and I am truly sorry that the actions of some of our staff have added to that. "To access the medical records of our patients without a legitimate reason is totally unacceptable and we are doing all we can to identify where and how that has happened. "I hope that the families, staff and our communities feel reassured by the outcomes so far, that we are taking this seriously and will continue to do so.

Further investigations are ongoing into inappropriate access, the trust confirmed. Picture: Alamy

"We know that the vast majority of our staff understand that appropriate access is a fundamental principle of our duty of care and know that it is essential that access to patient records is lawful, justified and directly related to their role. "By accessing records inappropriately, staff are damaging the valuable contributions made by those colleagues providing care for those patients. "In those cases where it does happen, I hope that this is a very clear reminder that we will take appropriate action." Calocane, who admitted manslaughter and three counts of attempted murder, was detained indefinitely in a high-security hospital in January 2024 after prosecutors accepted his not guilty pleas to murder. The inquiry heard last week from the killer's mother, who said she thought her son was a risk to others because of his mental health years before the triple stabbings.