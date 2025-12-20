Hospitals have been working to minimise disruption this week amid surging flu cases

NHS services ‘up and running this weekend’ as doctors enter final days of strike. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

Officials have urged people to come forward for NHS care as normal as services “remain up and running this weekend” as resident doctors enter the final 48 hours of their five-day strike.

Hospitals have been working to minimise disruption this week amid surging flu cases, NHS England said. Resident doctors went on strike at 7am on Wednesday after members of the British Medical Association (BMA) rejected a fresh offer from the Government. They will return to work at 7am on Monday. Officials said patients should go to A&E as normal or call 999 in emergencies. For less serious situations, people should use 111 by phone or online to be directed to the best place for care. Read more: Wes Streeting apologises to patients as doctors begin 'disruptive' five-day strike Read more: Hospitals placed on 'high alert' as flu cases hit record levels for this time of year

Resident Doctors outside St Thomas's Hospital joined a British Medical Association (BMA) picket. Picture: Alamy

It comes as polling carried out by Savanta for the Liberal Democrats found two-thirds of people in Britain are worried about long waits in accident and emergency departments this winter. The party’s health spokesperson Helen Morgan called on the Government to launch an emergency package to prevent trolley waits and corridor care. “These findings lay bare just how frightened people are about the crisis facing our A&E departments this winter,” Ms Morgan said. Professor Meghana Pandit, national medical director at NHS England, said: “Despite this being an extremely difficult time for the NHS to be facing industrial action, staff are yet again working tirelessly to keep care going, and the public should be reassured that services remain up and running this weekend. “I want to thank all the staff who are going over and above to cover for those who are striking and ensure that patients get the care they need. “If you have a life-threatening emergency, please call 999, and for anything else please use NHS 111 as your first port of call so you can be directed to the best place, or visit your GP or local pharmacy who remain open.” Officials also urged eligible patients to come forward for their flu vaccination.

Flu hospital admission rate in England. Picture: PA Graphics