What you need to know about spinal muscular atrophy as Jesy Nelson shares update

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster are co-parenting their twins. Picture: Shutterstock

By William Mata

Jesy Nelson and her former fiancee Zion Foster have committed to co-parenting their twins, who have been diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

The former Little Mix singer, 34, announced on Monday she had separated from the father of her children, just weeks after she revealed their SMA1 diagnosis. Nelson shared at the start of the year that Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster are both unlikely to walk as they have the rare condition. She has since been raising awareness about it, and nearly moved Wes Streeting to tears when she made the case for a programme to detect the condition, in a TV appearance. "They are fully united in co-parenting. Their priority continues to be the well-being of their daughters,” a spokesman told the Sun. But what is SMA?

What is SMA? Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a rare genetic condition that causes muscle weakness and gets worse over time, causing some sufferers to require aids for walking. There are four types of SMA: Type 1 is found in babies less than six months old, and this is the type Nelson’s children have been diagnosed with,

Type 2 is found in babies and toddlers aged six to 17 months old,

Type 3 is found in children and teenagers from 18 months to 17 years old,

Type 4 is for adults 18 years old and over