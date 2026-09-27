Thousands of physician associates (PAs) are said to be on the brink of leaving the health service over job security fears and 'hostile' culture

Thousands of physician associates (PAs) are said to be on the verge of leaving the health service . Picture: Alamy

By Tomos Rogers

"Thousands" of physician associates working in the NHS could quit the health service because of the hostility towards their role, LBC has been warned.

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Introduced in the early 2003, physician associates (PAs) assist doctors and GPs with tasks like taking medical histories, seeing patients with long-term chronic conditions, and administering vaccines, allowing senior clinicians to spend their time on more complex duties. However, John, a PA working in Wales who has asked to change his name to avoid further abuse, told LBC he now regrets taking on the role. He says the volume of vitriolic abuse he received caused him to shut down all of his social media after being called a "killer", "noctor" (non-doctor), and "pretend doctor". The union for PAs, UMAPs, says John is now among the "thousands" on the verge of leaving the health service - exacerbating the NHS’s staffing pressures. Read more: NHS staff suspected of ‘snooping’ on patient records to be suspended immediately Read more: NHS trust to review 4,500 more breast cancer cases after failings

A close-up of the NHS - National Health Service logo. Picture: Alamy

Around 5,000 Physician associates work in the UK. With 2-years of postgraduate medical training they help doctors across GP’s and Emergency wards with tasks like taking medical histories, seeing patients with long-term chronic conditions, or administering vaccines. Another physician associate, Rosie, who works in a GP practice in London, has also told us she's considering leaving because of external pressures and a lack of assurance her job will be safe long-term. "There's so much uncertainty around the profession, the role, and all the negativity and the hostile environment. It's just been really unpleasant experience… is that where I want to be? Do I want to feel like this in my career? It's put into question my professional identity." The role attracted controversy after several high-profile fatalities were connected with the role.

Another physician associate, Rosie, who works in a GP practice in London, has also told us she's considering leaving because of external pressures and a lack of assurance her job will be safe long-term. Picture: Alamy

An independent report, known as the Leng review, found confusion among patients over the role, potential barriers to care, and the ability of PAs to work safely and effectively in different health environments across GP practices, and A&E wards. Richard Marking's mother, Pamela, died after being misdiagnosed by a PA. He told LBC that he believes physician associates face an "immense amount of stress" working in "understaffed" A&E wards. He says he felt unable to challenge the opinions of the PA, who was "at the coalface" and "drained", adding that he did not know what alternative care his mother would have received that night given the pressures on the department. Another high-profile case relates to the death of Emily Chesterton, a 30-year-old woman who died after being seen by a PA she thought was a GP who misdiagnosed her with a calf sprain which was, in fact, a blood clot.