It comes after dozens of employees looked at the medical records of the victims of attacks in Southport and Nottingham.

More than 3,000 incidents of staff inappropriately accessing patient information have been recorded by NHS hospital and ambulance trusts in England in recent years, figures show. Picture: PA

By Georgia Rowe

More than 3,000 incidents of staff inappropriately accessing patient information have been recorded by NHS hospital and ambulance trusts in England in recent years.

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The data covers a period that has seen a raft of high-profile cases of snooping by health service workers, including dozens of employees who looked at the medical records of the victims of attacks in Southport and Nottingham. Such incidents “erode trust” in the organisations involved and the wider NHS, with a “lack of transparency” deepening the damage, patient advocates said. NHS England chief executive Sir Jim Mackey described the figures as “extremely worrying” and said the health service “will not tolerate this behaviour”. The findings are based on Freedom of Information requests submitted to 143 acute hospital and ambulance trusts in England. Read more: NHS bosses warned records snooping is 'putting public trust in health sector at risk' Read more: Victims of Southport and Nottingham attacks demand end to NHS staff ‘snooping’ on medical records

NHS England chief executive Sir Jim Mackey described the figures as “extremely worrying”. Picture: PjrNews/Alamy

Some 79 trusts provided precise figures for incidents of staff inappropriately accessing patient records between 2021/22 and 2025/26 inclusive, which together totalled 3,029. But the actual number of incidents that took place will be higher as other trusts declined to provide exact data and instead said there had been “fewer than five” in a particular year, to avoid a risk of individuals being identified. Trusts must report breaches that could pose a risk to a patient’s rights to data protection regulator the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) within 72 hours. The ICO revealed last week that it has received more than 300 reports this year of staff looking at records with no good reason, inspecting records of people they know or sharing information with others. The regulator’s chief executive Paul Arnold wrote to hundreds of health leaders across the UK calling for an end to breaches. Mr Arnold said: “When we seek medical care, we trust the NHS with some of our most sensitive information and we need to be confident that only people with a legitimate reason will ever access our records. “Looking at medical records out of curiosity is unacceptable and jeopardises the vital trust people place in the health service.

Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar were killed by Valdo Calocane in Nottingham in June 2023. Picture: PA

“These figures are deeply concerning and I know how much distress this type of behaviour causes patients and families. "Recent incidents have shown that the culture and behaviours needed to protect patients have not been good enough, and that needs to change. Organisations need effective access controls, monitoring, training and consistent action when things go wrong. “Last week I wrote to health leaders across the UK asking for assurance on this. Where safeguards don’t work in practice, we expect organisations to put that right.” Recent examples of high-profile incidents include dozens of health workers who were found to have looked at the records of victims of the 2024 Southport attack, which left three girls dead and 10 others injured. At the time, Leanne Lucas, who was the instructor at the Taylor Swift-themed dance event and is one of the three adult survivors, said she was “devastated and horrified”. Elsewhere, 11 staff were dismissed and a further 14 had action taken against them at Nottingham University Hospitals Trust after they accessed the medical records of students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, plus grandfather Ian Coates, who were stabbed to death by Valdo Calocane in 2023.

William Chapman, 23, was mauled to death by the animal at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, in Doncaster, on Saturday. Picture: PA

The records of a three-year-old boy hurt after falling into a crocodile pit in Cambridgeshire in June were viewed by around 40 hospital staff while two workers at Yorkshire Ambulance Service are believed to have accessed or attempted to access the records of William Chapman after he was mauled to death by a tiger at Yorkshire Wildlife Park. In September, NHS England chief executive Sir Jim Mackey said he expected any workers suspected of accessing patient records inappropriately to be suspended immediately and have their access to online systems cut off. Days after launching the crackdown, 10 staff at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust were suspended or removed from duty after a possible data breach of the medical records of three-year-old Noah Woods, who was found dead in a lake a day after going missing in Brantham, Suffolk. Sir Jim said: “These figures are extremely worrying and it’s completely unacceptable that any staff would risk betraying patient confidentiality in this way and causing harm to families in our care. “The NHS will not tolerate this behaviour – whether being done out of curiosity or to see their own notes or results, accessing a health record without a legitimate professional reason is never acceptable and is unlawful. “It is right that trusts are now proactively identifying and investigating this abhorrent behaviour – and our new guidance makes it crystal clear that staff face immediate suspension, as well as dismissal, if they are found to have accessed confidential patient information without an authorised reason.” Rachel Power, chief executive at the Patients Association, said of the breaches: “Cases like these erode trust, not only in the trust involved but in the wider NHS. “Lack of transparency deepens that damage, especially in the context of previous data breaches and leaks. “Patients need confidence that strong safeguards are in place, that inappropriate access will be detected and acted on without delay, and that they will be the first to know, not the last, when their confidentiality has been breached.”

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay had the highest number of incidents across the period 2021/22 to 2025/26, at 242. Picture: A.P.S. (UK)/Alamy