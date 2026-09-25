It follows a number of high-profile cases of staff snooping in recent months, including the records of victims of the 2024 Southport attack

NHS staff looking at medical records out of curiosity is a “disgraceful breach of patient trust and against the law”, the head of the health service has said. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

NHS staff suspected of inappropriately accessing patient medical records will be suspended immediately and have their access to health service computer systems cut off.

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There have been “too many cases” of workers “abusing” trust, according to NHS England chief executive Sir Jim Mackey. He also warned “snooping” could cost staff their career, and said they could end up with a criminal record. Launching the crackdown, Sir Jim has written to all NHS trusts demanding the new approach is implemented in a bid to protect patients from further breaches. It follows a number of high-profile cases of staff snooping in recent months. Read more: NHS trust to review 4,500 more breast cancer cases after failings Read more: NHS staff snooping on medical records is ‘disgraceful breach of patient trust’

Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar. Picture: PA

In May, it emerged that dozens of staff at University Hospitals of Liverpool Group had looked at the records of victims of the 2024 Southport attack, which left three girls dead and 10 others injured. The records of a three-year-old boy hurt after falling into a crocodile pit in Cambridgeshire in June were also viewed by around 40 hospital staff. In Nottingham, 11 workers were dismissed and a further 14 had action taken against them after they accessed the records of students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, and grandfather Ian Coates, who were stabbed to death by Valdo Calocane in 2023. Sir Jim said: “Patient records contain some of the most private information people will ever share. “We have seen too many cases of people abusing that trust, and enough is enough. “If someone is suspected of snooping, we cannot leave them in post with access to patients’ records while an investigation takes days or weeks. “From now on, we will expect them to be suspended and have their access to NHS systems cut off immediately, while the facts are established.