The NHS has been told to prepare for Ebola cases reaching the UK as a major outbreak of the deadly illness rages in African nations.

An urgent public health message has been issued to all NHS and independent healthcare providers, warning staff to consider Ebola in patients who are “acutely unwell with a history of fever" with recent travels to the Democratic Republic of the Congo or Uganda.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has designated the current outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, though the UK Health Security Agency (UKHAS) has assessed the risk to the UK public as low.

The message to UK healthcare staff particularly applies to microbiology, virology or infectious disease teams, urgent care, emergency departments, acute medicine, obstetrics, paediatrics and primary care.

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