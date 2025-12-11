Medics warn that strain will see thousands more flooding through doors of NHS hospitals

Latest figures for England show more than 2,600 patients were in hospitals with the illness last week - the highest ever for this time of year. Picture: Alamy/UKHSA

By Flaminia Luck

Wes Streeting has warned a "tidal wave" of flu is "tearing though hospitals" as health officials say the NHS is facing a "worst case scenario" for December.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

NHS England warned there are now enough flu patients to fill more than three whole hospital trusts. An average of 2,660 patients per day were in a hospital bed with flu last week – the highest ever for this time of year and up 55% up on last week. The number of norovirus patients in hospital beds has also risen by 35% – to an average of 354 each day last week – as winter viruses start to engulf hospitals. Chemists are warning that those wanting to vaccinate themselves in the face of the flu surge could face long waits or trips to several pharmacies before finding an appointment. Bosses have warned the total has already increased sharply since the week covered by the data, with no peak in sight. The spike comes as thousands of resident doctors set to go on strike next week – sparking fears of major disruption for patients ahead of Christmas. The walkout will take place from 7am on December 17 until December 22.

At this point last year the number stood at 1,861 patients, while in 2023 it was just 402. Picture: PA

Some 106 flu patients were in critical care beds in England last week, up from 69 the previous week - also a record number for this time of the year. Separately, an average of 354 hospital beds were filled each day last week by patients with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms, up 35% from 263 the previous week. Read more: Adult actress Bonnie Blue endorses Reform UK as she faces deportation from Indonesia over ‘barely legal’ sex stunt Read more: Sir Chris Hoy breaks leg in ‘worst crash I’ve ever had’ as he continues cancer treatment This is lower than at this point last year, when the figure stood at 837. The figures have been published in the latest weekly snapshot of the performance of hospitals in England this winter. Weekly flu numbers in England peaked at 5,408 patients last winter and reached 5,441 over the winter of 2022/23, the highest level since the pandemic.

If you have flu, there are some things you can do to help get better more quickly.



Flu will often get better on its own, but it can make some people seriously ill. It's important to get the flu vaccine if you're eligible. — NHS (@NHSuk) December 8, 2025

'Tidal wave' Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting said: “There is a tidal wave of flu tearing through our hospitals. "We are working with the NHS to make sure it is able to cope with this as best as possible, including already getting over 17 million patients vaccinated, 170,000 more than this time last year, with over 60,000 more NHS staff also getting their jab. “We have recruited 2,500 more GPs and modernised GP appointment booking, keeping patients cared for in the community and out of hospital. “The offer I have made to the BMA would help solve the jobs problem resident doctors are facing, and bring an end to strike action this Christmas, which is the most dangerous time of year. "I urge resident doctors not to inflict further damage on the NHS, vote for this deal, and call off the Christmas strikes.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting has urged resident doctors not to go on strike. Picture: Alamy

'Vaccination is the best protection' Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS National Medical Director, said: “With record demand for A&E and ambulances and an impending resident doctors strike, this unprecedented wave of super flu is leaving the NHS facing a worst-case scenario for this time of year – with staff being pushed to the limit to keep providing the best possible care for patients. “The numbers of patients in hospital with flu is extremely high for this time of year. “Even worse, it continues to rise and the peak is not in sight yet, so the NHS faces an extremely challenging few weeks ahead. “NHS staff have pulled out all the stops to vaccinate more people than last year, and with just a week left to ensure maximum immunity from flu for Christmas Day, I would urge anyone eligible for the vaccine to please book an appointment or visit a walk-in site as soon as possible. "Vaccination is the best protection against getting potentially very ill and it also helps protect those around you. “We have prepared earlier for winter than ever before, and stress-tested services to ensure people have a range of ways to get the help they need and avoid needing to go to A&E. “For non-life-threatening care, people should call NHS 111 or use 111 online, which can direct you to the most appropriate place, and use A&E and 999 for life threatening conditions and serious injuries.”

Vaccinator Alison administering the flu jab to pharmacist Chanel Jones at the Ulster Hospital Vaccination Centre in Belfast. Picture: Alamy