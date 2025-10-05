The British Palestinian doctor claimed the "son of the Chief Rabbi is an IOF terrorist and he's proud of it"

British Palestinian doctor, Dr Rahmeh Aladwan, is under fire for 'racist comments'. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

An NHS surgeon is facing calls to be sacked after calling Britain’s chief Rabbi “Rabbi Genocide’ in the wake of the Manchester synagogue terror attack.

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis. Picture: Getty

She is under investigation for the string of antisemitic posts, and others that have sparked fury. In another, she said the decision to temporarily restrict access to A&E services in Manchester to prioritise victims from the attack was evidence of “exceptionalism for Jews”. Jewish doctors have described her latest posts as a clear example of “egregious Jew hatred”. Health Secretary Wes Streeting has also condemned the “racist comments”, branding them “sickening”. “The NHS is a universal health service, which means that everyone, regardless of race, religion, or creed, should feel safe seeking its care. “Doctors making racist comments about Jewish people at any time, let alone in the wake of a despicable and deadly attack on our nation’s Jewish community, is sickening and demands action,” he said. Dr Aladwan has previously posted that Israelis are “worse than Nazis”, and referred to two Palestinian gunmen who carried out a fatal bus shooting as “martyrs”.

Members of the public react as they gather near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, where multiple were injured after stabbing and car attack on Yom Kippur. Picture: Getty