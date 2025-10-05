NHS surgeon sparks backlash over 'sickening comments' about Chief Rabbi after Manchester synagogue attack
The British Palestinian doctor claimed the "son of the Chief Rabbi is an IOF terrorist and he's proud of it"
An NHS surgeon is facing calls to be sacked after calling Britain’s chief Rabbi “Rabbi Genocide’ in the wake of the Manchester synagogue terror attack.
Rahmeh Aladwan, a trauma and orthopaedics doctor, posted a photo of Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis with the words 'Rabbi Genocide' on his forehead.
She described him as a "joker", claiming he "is genocidal as ever" as she claimed the Jewish community "has a serious extremism problem".
"The son of the Chief Rabbi is an IOF terrorist and he's proud of it," another post read.
It comes after the the knife attack outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Greater Manchester,which claimed the lives of two men.
The British-Palestinian doctor claimed the media’s focus on the knife attack outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Greater Manchester, in which two men died, is an example of “Jewish supremacism”.
“Apparently, the lives of 4 Jews in Manchester are more significant than 53 lives of Muslims in Gaza. This is racism and Jewish supremacism. This is Western civilisation,” Dr Aladwan wrote.
She is under investigation for the string of antisemitic posts, and others that have sparked fury.
In another, she said the decision to temporarily restrict access to A&E services in Manchester to prioritise victims from the attack was evidence of “exceptionalism for Jews”.
Jewish doctors have described her latest posts as a clear example of “egregious Jew hatred”.
Health Secretary Wes Streeting has also condemned the “racist comments”, branding them “sickening”.
“The NHS is a universal health service, which means that everyone, regardless of race, religion, or creed, should feel safe seeking its care.
“Doctors making racist comments about Jewish people at any time, let alone in the wake of a despicable and deadly attack on our nation’s Jewish community, is sickening and demands action,” he said.
Dr Aladwan has previously posted that Israelis are “worse than Nazis”, and referred to two Palestinian gunmen who carried out a fatal bus shooting as “martyrs”.
It comes as nearly 500 pro-Palestine activists who descended on central London were arrested on Saturday as they went ahead with protests despite pleas from Sir Keir Starmer and the Metropolitan Police to stay home.
“I urge anyone thinking about protesting this weekend to recognise and respect the grief of British Jews,” Sir Keir said in a statement.
He added: “This is a moment of mourning. It is not a time to stoke tension and cause further pain. It is a time to stand together.
"We are a country that welcomes all people, no matter…"
It came after protesters marched on Whitehall on Thursday, just hours after the Manchester attack, which saw police make more than 40 arrests.
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood branded Thursday's protests "un-British".
Adam Ma'anit - a British-Israeli whose relative was murdered on October 7 - told LBC this has been “a very difficult week for Jews as a whole, after Heaton Park as well, and we're coming up to the October 7th anniversary.”
He said: "A few days ago, we were marking the birthday of Ma'ayan, who was murdered on October 7 - she had just been celebrating her 18th birthday and the balloons from her birthday party were still up in the house when the terrorists came in and shot her dead and died in her father's arms.