A disgraced NHS surgeon who practiced at Great Ormond Street Hospital harmed up to 100 children during botched leg operations, a report has revealed.

It comes more than two years after the disgraced doctor was originally suspended.

Full findings are set to be presented to the hospital's trust board on January 29, with the review now complete.

Another 68 cases later emerged, bringing the total to 789.

Independent experts reviewed the care of 721 patients who were under Jabbar’s care at the hospital following an order from Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH).

Others were forced to live with legs differing by lengths of up to 20cm after going under his knife.

Yasser Jabbar, 43, reportedly caused children to suffer chronic pain, deformities, permanent nerve damage and even an amputation due to his surgeries.

However, new information has come to light ahead of the presentation.

The surgeon harmed between 85 and 100 children, the trust has confirmed, with at least 32 suffering severe harm, meaning potentially lifelong deformities or chronic pain.

Meanwhile, 36 suffered with moderate harm, with 18 mild cases.

Families of the victims have previously claimed reports about the care their children received did not reflect what truly happened - with some parents blaming a “culture of cover-up”.

GOSH was accused of “failing their children”, while others claimed the fact the reports were carried out by independent surgeons who did not work at the hospital led to more questions than answers.

Jabbar left GOSH in 2023 after the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) report found some surgeries had been “inappropriate” and “incorrect”.

The secret report, leaked by insiders, revealed his “unacceptable and unprofessional behaviour” included being aggressive and threatening towards staff.

But one worker at the trust slammed the hospital’s response to the scandal, arguing management had avoided taking responsibility rather than addressing alleged “systemic failures in how staff concerns were handled”.

“They have focused everything on the department and one rogue surgeon," they told the Sunday Times.

They added: "But it was their failure to respond to concerns. Even when the RCS report came out, what they chose to do was persecute the consultants that were still there … The RCS report criticised both the executive team and senior management. I’ve seen no change in that. Those people are still in post.”

Jabbar has not had a licence to practise medicine Britain since January 8, 2024.

Jabbar was previously viewed as an expert in limb reconstruction.

The disgraced surgeon relocated to Dubai, where he reportedly continued to work as a surgeon.

Lawyers representing families of the children said the cases of harm included botched surgeries, leg length discrepancies, nerve injuries and one amputation.

Caroline Murgatroyd, of Hudgell Solicitors, said: “We have had a significant number of families come forward to seek advice and to share their concerns since the scale of this investigation was made public at the weekend.

“What’s particularly shocking is the sheer number of children affected, and the fact that this is a world-renowned hospital, and one which people had complete faith and trust in.”

Jabbar worked at the NHS-run Chelsea and Westminster Hospital Trust treating adults and children before moving to GOSH.

He also worked in private hospitals - St John and St Elizabeth Hospital – where he carried out three inpatient procedures on adults, with no evidence of harm.

Great Ormond Street Hospital said: “We are deeply sorry to all the children, young people and their families who have been affected by the actions of a surgeon working at GOSH between 2017 and 2022. We have reviewed the care of every single child involved and our report will be shared with families next month before it is made public.”