Warning over NHS surgery delays amid shortage of medical cement
A shortage in medical cement could lead to delays in a number of patients getting hip and knee replacements and other pre-planned surgeries, experts have said.
Listen to this article
There is a global supply issue from the NHS’s main provider of bone cement.
As a result hospitals have been ordered to ensure supplies are directed to trauma and urgent care.
Campaigners said the news is a “crushing blow” to patients who have been waiting for surgery.
Bone cement is used to anchor artificial joints and fills the space between the new joint and the patient’s bone.
There are a number of different types of medical cement and they can also be used in a number of different operations, including orthopaedic and dental surgery.
It is understood the NHS has supply for the next two weeks and officials have estimated there could be a gap of six to eight weeks’ supply.
It comes after Heraeus Medical, the main supplier of bone cement for the NHS which is based in Germany, reported a packaging fault affecting its bone cement products.
The issue has temporarily halted production at its main site and will impact product availability for at least two months.
An NHS England spokesperson said: “Following a global supply issue, the NHS is issuing immediate guidance to hospitals to ensure trauma and urgent care can safely continue, enable the use of alternative suppliers where possible, and to support prioritisation of orthopaedic waiting lists based on patients’ needs over the coming weeks.
“Any stock already in hospitals is unaffected, and the NHS is working closely with Government and leading professional bodies to ensure safe and effective care can be provided while supply is resolved, and to reduce delays for patients requiring less urgent care as far as possible.”
Deborah Alsina, chief executive of Arthritis UK, said: “This is a crushing blow for those individuals who have finally made it to the front of the orthopaedic surgery queue after a long time waiting.
“We trust the Department of Health and Social Care will work hard to address the supply issues given the impact on those waiting in pain whose lives are left on hold.
“Aside from the personal toll on people with arthritis, the stakes are high for Government who have an uphill challenge to bring down waiting lists to meet ambitious targets.
“As this news breaks, we urge hospitals to communicate quickly with those affected to avoid additional worry and uncertainty.
“We are also offering support to anyone concerned about the impact of these delays through our free helpline and online community, where they can access information and advice while they wait for the surgery they so desperately need.”
Tens of thousands of patients are given hip or knee replacements in England each year.
Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said: “Unfortunately it seems that many older people with these operations scheduled in the next couple of months are about to be told their surgery is being unavoidably postponed, because of supply problems abroad.
“We sincerely hope that the NHS will be able to reschedule their operations speedily, once bone cement supplies have recovered, and that in the meantime they will get the advice and support they need to stay as pain-free and comfortable as is possible.”
Rory Deighton, acute and community care director speaking on behalf of NHS Providers and the NHS Confederation, said: “Health leaders will do all they can to minimise the impact and to direct current supplies to where they’re needed most
.“They will also work to ensure that patients affected have the information and support they need in the lead-up to their treatment.“People should come forward for treatment as planned unless they are told otherwise by their trust.”