By Jacob Paul

A shortage in medical cement could lead to delays in a number of patients getting hip and knee replacements and other pre-planned surgeries, experts have said.

There is a global supply issue from the NHS’s main provider of bone cement. As a result hospitals have been ordered to ensure supplies are directed to trauma and urgent care. Campaigners said the news is a “crushing blow” to patients who have been waiting for surgery. Bone cement is used to anchor artificial joints and fills the space between the new joint and the patient’s bone. There are a number of different types of medical cement and they can also be used in a number of different operations, including orthopaedic and dental surgery. Read more: NHS launches therapy drive to get unemployed Brits back to work Read more: Nine-year-old boy has UK-first leg-lengthening surgery to make him taller

It is understood the NHS has supply for the next two weeks and officials have estimated there could be a gap of six to eight weeks’ supply. It comes after Heraeus Medical, the main supplier of bone cement for the NHS which is based in Germany, reported a packaging fault affecting its bone cement products. The issue has temporarily halted production at its main site and will impact product availability for at least two months. An NHS England spokesperson said: “Following a global supply issue, the NHS is issuing immediate guidance to hospitals to ensure trauma and urgent care can safely continue, enable the use of alternative suppliers where possible, and to support prioritisation of orthopaedic waiting lists based on patients’ needs over the coming weeks. “Any stock already in hospitals is unaffected, and the NHS is working closely with Government and leading professional bodies to ensure safe and effective care can be provided while supply is resolved, and to reduce delays for patients requiring less urgent care as far as possible.”

