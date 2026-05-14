The overall waiting list for planned hospital treatment in England has also fallen for the fifth month in a row and is now at its lowest since summer 2022

Health Secretary Wes Streeting unveils Labour's plan to "rewire" the NHS during a visit to the Sir Ludwig Guttman Health & Wellbeing Centre on July 03, 2025. Picture: Jack Hill - WPA Pool/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The Government has hit a key target on cutting the number of people waiting for NHS care, with health leaders calling it a “significant achievement”.

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An estimated 65.3 per cent of patients in England in March began hospital treatment within 18 weeks of referral, up from 62.6 per cent in February and the highest percentage since November 2021. This means the Government and NHS England have hit the target they set for 65 per cent of people to be seen within this timeframe by March. The overall waiting list for planned hospital treatment in England has also fallen for the fifth month in a row and is now at its lowest since summer 2022. However, interim targets on cancer care and A&E have not quite been met, with experts calling for further action to sustain the progress made so far. Read more: LIVE: Streeting, Miliband and Rayner primed to fight Starmer for Labour leadership Read more: Streeting 'to resign today and kick off Labour civil war' with Miliband also preparing to oust Starmer

Nurses in the accident and emergency dept of Selly Oak Hospital work during a busy shift on March 16, 2010 in Birmingham. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Overall, an estimated 7.11 million treatments were waiting to be carried out at the end of March, relating to 6.02 million patients. This is down from 7.22 million treatments and 6.11 million patients at the end of February. The number of treatments waiting to be carried out is at its lowest level since August 2022, when it stood at 7.07 million. It is also the largest month-on-month drop for treatments since April 2020, at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. In total, 94,406 people in England had been waiting more than a year to start routine hospital treatment at the end of March, down from 122,668 at the end of February. This is the lowest figure for waits of more than a year since July 2020. Some 1.3 per cent of people on the list for hospital treatment had been waiting more than 52 weeks in March, down from 1.7 per cent the previous month. The Government and NHS England had set a target of March this year for the figure to be reduced to less than 1 per cent.

Wes Streeting, UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, UK, for a meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Picture: Thomas Krych/Anadolu via Getty Images

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said in a written statement that the Government’s plan for the NHS is working. He said: “It means we are right on track to deliver the fastest reduction in waiting times in the history of the NHS. “That is thanks to the Government’s investment, modernisation, and the remarkable efforts of staff right across the country. “Lots done, lots more to do.” The data showed 76.9 per cent of patients in England were seen within four hours in A&Es in April, down from 77.1 per cent in March. The Government and NHS England had set a target of March this year for 78 per cent of patients attending A&E to be admitted, discharged or transferred within four hours, meaning the target was missed. When it comes to cancer, another target was missed, with the proportion of patients who began their first definitive treatment for cancer in March within 62 days of an urgent referral or consultant upgrade being 72.8 per cent. This was up from 68.6 per cent in February but below the 75 per cent target set for March. Overall, 79.4 per cent of patients urgently referred for suspected cancer were diagnosed or had cancer ruled out within 28 days in March, above the 75 per cent target. Sarah Woolnough, chief executive of the King’s Fund, said: “Meeting the interim 18-week target is a significant achievement and a tribute to the hard work of NHS staff who have had to weather the headwinds of industrial action, increasing demand and the biggest reorganisation of the health service in over a decade. “Especially given this context, the health service’s leadership are rightly proud of what NHS staff have achieved for patients and the public. “For patients and their loved ones, it means fewer long waits for treatment and some relief from the anxiety extended delays cause. “The Government has funnelled £120 million in extra ‘sprint funding’ into NHS trusts since January alone, to focus them on the elective waits target in a race to meet the March deadline. “This is significant progress, but it may prove to be progress bought at a high price. “This amount of additional funding will be hard to sustain in the current economic climate.”

Government hits key NHS target to cut waiting times for patients. Picture: Cameron Smith/Getty Images