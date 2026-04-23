Around a third of the most common tests performed in the NHS “fail”, a study suggests.

This means thousands of patients are leaving echocardiogram appointments “without clear answers”, experts said.

And the NHS is forking out thousands of pounds for additional tests. But the new study, published in JRSM Cardiovascular Disease, has identified which patients are least likely to get clear results from these heart ultrasound scans, who may possibly benefit from different tests.

Academics, led by experts from the University of East Anglia (UEA), did a retrospective analysis of more than 70,000 adult echocardiograms taken over a decade at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Researchers found that 34% were poor quality.

Patients with lung disease were twice as likely to have poor quality scans. Other patients who were less likely to have clear scans include: those with heart failure; those already in hospital – also known as inpatients; those with irregular heart rhythms; patients who had undergone previous heart surgery; and patients who had a pacemaker.

Some of these patients may be better off being sent straight for contrast ultrasound or alternative imaging instead.

The research team, which also included experts from Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals Foundation Trust, the University of Sheffield, Sheffield Biomedical Research Centre and the University of Leeds, found that if certain patients were sent for alternative tests in the first instance, more than £300,000 could have been saved among the patients examined if they were given the right test the first time.

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