NHS bosses are hoping to reach the estimated 9.4 million people affected by a common mental health condition,. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Unemployed Brits suffering from anxiety and other mental health conditions are being urged by the NHS to get therapy to help in their return to work.

The health service is looking to do its part to tackle the rising worklessness numbers with its new campaign, which has been launched across social media channels, search engines and television. NHS bosses are hoping to reach the estimated 9.4 million people affected by a common mental health condition, as they believe many are “missing out on available support”. Read more: Government should immediately ban Brazilian butt lifts Read more: Two-thirds of pharmacies ‘at risk of closure’

People are being urged to refer themselves directly for talking therapy on the NHS app for six conditions. Picture: NHS

Dr Adrian James, NHS England’s national medical director for mental health and neurodiversity, said these conditions "can be overcome" by the treatment and support offered by the health service. He added that many people in their 30s and 40s were “suffering under an avalanche of anxiety” but tended not to seek help until they were overwhelmed. "While stress is a normal part of life, persistent or overwhelming anxiety can be serious, and the expectation to simply cope can mean difficulties are left unaddressed for too long," he told the Telegraph. "We are concerned some people in their 30s to 50s may be quietly suffering under an avalanche of anxiety. We’ve seen younger groups more willing to reach out for support, but many in this generation tend to keep it buttoned up until things feel overwhelming." Figures show that poor mental health is driving huge numbers out of the workforce, with the numbers signed off on leave for this reason rising by 55 per cent since the pandemic. It comes as unemployment has reached a 10-year high among young people, with 16.1 per cent of those aged 16 to 24 out of work.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the NHS had a major role in getting people back to work. Picture: Getty

Overall unemployment is at its highest level for almost five years - at 5.2 per cent, for the three months to December. Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the NHS had a major role in getting people back to work. “We cannot sit back and ignore the rise in mental health problems in our society. Doing so would leave a generation of people to suffer alone, and leave our economy and society deprived of their talent and potential. “This government’s investment and expansion of NHS talking therapies is helping people back to health and back to work. "Not only are we rebuilding the NHS so it’s there for us when we need it again, we are turning it into an engine of economic growth to power our labour market. "Thanks to the modernisation of the NHS app, anyone who is struggling can now self-refer for therapy, and I urge anyone in that position to come forward and ask for help." NHS data shows one in four adults below the age of 45 have a diagnosable mental health condition, a rise of a quarter in a decade. People are being urged to refer themselves directly for talking therapy on the NHS app for six conditions: social anxiety, panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, body dysmorphic disorder and phobias.