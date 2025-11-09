NHS staff in England will be trained to give specialised care to military personnel and veterans, Wes Streeting has told LBC News.

The Health Secretary said the two million pound project aims to make it easier for them to access more targeted treatment, including for conditions like PTSD.

Armed Forces personnel, including veterans, serving personnel, reservists and their families, can require specialised care for physical injuries sustained in service.

They may also need mental health support for conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression.

Many veterans and their families also struggle to navigate civilian healthcare systems and may not self-identify as veterans to NHS staff, putting them at risk of missing out on the bespoke services that are already available.

Mr Streeting told LBC News: ”As we mark Remembrance Sunday, we're honouring our armed forces, not just with words, but with action. We owe so much to those who have defended and continue to defend our country. And it's only right that the Government now steps up to support them, providing the care they need and deserve.

“Our new NHS programme will train staff to identify veterans and service men and women, recognising their unique experiences.

“This is about the nation caring for those who've sustained injuries in the line of duty or experience mental ill health, such as PTSD or depression.

“This is about the nation backing our forces and making sure the NHS is there for them when they need it.”

Read more: We’ve never needed remembrance more: In a divided country, those two minutes of silence still hold us together

Read more: 'UK defence not responsibility of military alone', says Armed Forces chief on Remembrance Day eve