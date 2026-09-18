An NHS trust has apologised after 20 women receiving cancer treatment had breast removal surgery they didn't need.

20 mastectomies were carried out during cancer treatment at the County Durham and Darlington trust - but they weren't needed. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

An NHS trust has apologised after 20 women receiving cancer treatment had their breasts removed unnecessarily.

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Dozens of others are understood to have come to harm at County Durham and Darlington between 2023 and 2025. Bosses will meet next week to discuss whether an investigation also needs to look at earlier cases. The admission comes in the wake of revelations about serious failures in the unit. The new head of the trust, Steve Russell, has "unreservedly" apologised for the failures. "There are no words I could use to convey how personally distressed I am," he said. "What happened was utterly unacceptable."

Gemma Peters, chief executive at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “It is hard to imagine the impact this news will have on the women affected and the people who love them. “A cancer diagnosis is one of the most vulnerable moments in a person’s life. At that point, you place an enormous amount of trust in the professionals caring for you. You trust that the advice you receive is right, that the decisions being made are based on the best available evidence, and that your treatment is in your best interests. “To learn that women underwent life-changing surgery that was later found to have been unnecessary represents a profound breach of that trust. “Nothing can undo what has happened. But everyone affected deserves clear answers, genuine accountability, and the support they need to live with the consequences. Just as importantly, there must be a relentless focus on understanding how this happened and ensuring it cannot happen again. “My thoughts are with every woman affected, and with their families.”