Enhertu was approved by The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) for widespread use for the NHS in England, after previously rejecting the drug

Some have criticised the watchdog for not making the treatment available early enough. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Breast cancer patients say they are “thrilled” after a life-extending drug was approved for NHS use by the health spending watchdog.

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Enhertu is a targeted therapy medicine used to treat some HER2-positive and HER2-low breast cancers. Picture: Alamy

The drug has been available in Scotland for more than two years. It is the first licensed targeted treatment for patients with HER2-low breast cancer that cannot be removed surgically, or that has spread to other parts of the body, also known as metastatic breast cancer. Clinical trials have found that women with breast cancer who took the drug survived for around two years, compared with 17.5 months for those who had chemotherapy. Paula Van Santen, who was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in July 2022, said that the announcement has given her a “new sense of hope”. Mother-of-three Ms Van Santen, 51, from Banbury, said: “Today is a day I never thought I’d see. “After years of waiting and hoping, there aren’t enough words to express how thrilled I am to see Enhertu finally approved for use on the NHS. “Having access to this life-extending treatment brings a new sense of hope.

“It gives me the chance of seeing my daughter graduate from university, become a grandparent for the first time and simply be a mum to my children for longer as they continue to grow. “These are life’s simple privileges that many of us take for granted, but which mean everything to me and thousands of others living with incurable metastatic breast cancer. That’s the difference a decision like this can make.” Patient Kathryn Hulland, 48, said the decision would give her more time with her nine-year-old daughter Grace. Ms Hulland, from Devon, was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in 2022. She said: “I may still be here to support my nine-year-old daughter into high school. “When I was first diagnosed, I was told I’d be lucky to see 12 months. Three years later, I know how important every extra month is. "It’s another chance at more time with my daughter, another chance to make memories together, another month to be her mum and see her grow. And that’s the hope this life-extending treatment now brings; it means everything.”

Charity Breast Cancer Now hailed the announcement as “momentous”. Claire Rowney, chief executive, said: “After more than two years of relentless campaigning, Enhertu has been recommended by Nice for use on the NHS in England for people with HER2-low metastatic breast cancer. “This is a momentous day for thousands of people who will now have access to a drug that will give them the opportunity to gain precious extra time with loved ones. More ordinary days that become extraordinary because they were there. “This milestone victory belongs to every person who refused to accept that access to a life-extending treatment was out of reach. For people in England, the wait for Enhertu is finally over. We must now also see Wales and Northern Ireland make Enhertu available for use on the NHS for those who need more time to live.”

She added: “Since 2024, when it was first rejected for use, thousands of people have missed out on access to Enhertu and tragically many have died. We remember with deep gratitude the women who stood alongside us and fought for this very moment.” Nice said that a commercial solution has now been agreed for Enhertu, also known as trastuzumab deruxtecan, made by Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca, following changes made to its methods as part of the UK/US Pharmaceutical Pricing Agreement. Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at Nice, said: “I’m pleased that a commercial solution, alongside recent changes to Nice’s cost-effectiveness thresholds and the use of new methods for assessing quality-of-life, has meant this treatment can now be provided on the NHS.