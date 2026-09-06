The Royal College of Emergency Medicine surveyed 2,126 staff in emergency departments and found 96 per cent have experienced violence or aggression from patients or other members of the public

Ambulances sit outside the Accident and Emergency department of Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital on January 3, 2018. Picture: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A&E staff face violence or aggression on a daily or weekly basis, with some workers kicked and others racially abused, health leaders have said.

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The Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) surveyed 2,126 staff in emergency departments and found 96 per cent have experienced violence or aggression from patients or other members of the public. Some 73 per cent said this happened weekly or even daily, and two-thirds said the incidents involved discrimination against them. One resident doctor, speaking anonymously, said: “Working in the emergency department, you brace yourself for a lot, but nothing truly prepares you for direct, hateful verbal abuse, especially when it’s racially charged.”

Nurses in the accident and emergency dept of Selly Oak Hospital work during a busy shift on March 16, 2010. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

A consultant also told how they had been kicked in the face by an aggressive patient lying on a trolley. Fewer than one in 20 (4 per cent) members of staff surveyed said they always felt safe working in emergency departments, while 57 per cent felt safe most of the time. Some 41 per cent of staff who made a report said their NHS trust took meaningful action. Launching the RCEM’s new Safe to Care campaign, its president Dr Ian Higginson said: “No-one should go to work fearing – or, worse, expecting – to be attacked, intimidated or abused. “Nor should they lack confidence that their employers have their backs, or that the judicial system will kick in. “Yet, that’s the reality faced by the majority of my colleagues in emergency departments across the country. They often do not feel safe to care for patients.

“It is an appalling state of affairs which is contributing towards many people seriously considering whether emergency medicine – or even healthcare in general – is for them. “Tackling violence and aggression is crucial for the wellbeing of staff, whose dedication to the NHS is all too frequently being repaid in kicks, punches and abhorrent verbal abuse. “We know that long waits and crowding are key drivers of this, but that is not the fault of staff – that’s on our governments. “Every hour of every day, our emergency medicine teams are there for patients. It’s time staff received the respect and safety they deserve.” In the survey, staff said the issue was made worse by long waiting times (90 per cent), overcrowding (85 per cent), staff shortages and corridor care (both 65 per cent).