The waiting list for hospital treatment in England continues to rise, despite the NHS delivering record levels of care, figures suggest.

Long waits for NHS hospital treatment in England have also increased, according to the data.

The numbers are the highest since October 2025, when the list stood at 7.40 million treatments and 6.24 million patients.

This is up from 7.33 million treatments and 6.21 million patients at the end of July.

An estimated 7.37 million treatments were waiting to be carried out at the end of August, relating to 6.24 million patients, according to new NHS figures.

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An estimated 113,339 people had been waiting more than a year to start routine treatment at the end of August, up from 111,379 people at the end of July.

The Government has pledged that 92% of patients in England will begin treatment within 18 weeks by the end of the current Parliament in 2029.

Currently, around 65% are treated within this timeframe.

NHS England said a record 4.7 million (4,738,824) planned treatments, procedures and appointments occurred across June, July and August – more than in any previous summer.

NHS national medical director, Professor Frankie Swords, praised staff for their efforts, adding there were now “ominous” signs of winter pressure building on the health service.

She said: “NHS staff have done fantastic work to deliver record levels of elective care this summer and now supporting the busiest September on record for A&E attendances and ambulance incidents.

“But now the focus is on the looming winter months ahead.

“Staff are already seeing the ominous early signs of pressure, with more patients coming to A&E with flu and other respiratory viruses than usual for this time of year, and unfortunately many people are still waiting longer than we would like them to.

“This is why it’s absolutely crucial to take up the offer of flu, RSV, Covid and other vaccinations if you’re eligible, to protect yourself, your family and the public.

“We all have our part to play, so please don’t wait for winter – come forward to your GP or pharmacy now and get protected.”

Health Secretary, Yvette Cooper said: “Our NHS is dealing with summer pressures now as well as winter pressures.

“So it is a huge tribute to doctors, nurses and staff across the NHS that alongside dealing with unprecedented levels of A&E attendances and ambulance callouts, they also managed to deliver record numbers of elective appointments, procedures and treatments.

“Step by step, our NHS has been increasing its delivery and performance, making a real difference to patients’ lives even as demand is growing.

“But with winter now approaching, pressure on our NHS is set to increase again and I would encourage everyone who is eligible for the flu jab and other vaccines to get themselves protected against preventable illnesses, and help relieve the workload on the NHS too.”

The new data found that 74.4% of patients in England were seen within four hours in A&Es last month, down from 75.0% in August.

The number of people waiting more than 12 hours in A&E departments in England from a decision to admit to actually being admitted – so-called “corridor care” – stood at 50,582 in September, up from 44,951 in August.

The number waiting at least four hours from the decision to admit to admission also rose, standing at 129,199 in September, up from 118,550 in August.

An average of 3,310 patients in England received corridor care each day in September, with 2,549 in A&E departments and 761 in other hospital areas, NHS figures show.

This is up from an average of 2,865 per day in August, made up of 2,297 in emergency departments and 568 in other areas.

NHS England said September was the busiest ever for patients attending A&E ( with 2.44m attendances), while ambulance callouts were also high.