NHS bosses have warned of the 'busiest winter on record'. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Plans to shift care out of hospital and into the community have come “dangerously late”, health chiefs have warned, as they said the NHS should be prepared for the busiest winter on record.

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Leaders said that demand has grown faster than “anyone could have imagined” as they expressed “frustration” at how “overwhelmed” the health service has become. NHS bosses warned that the service in England is at “risk of regressing” as services are “stretched to the limit”. Meanwhile, trust leaders expressed concerns about cutting back services due to financial constraints and staffing pressures. A new poll of health chiefs across England has shown that more than half (58%) are concerned that demand could outstrip capacity this winter. One trust boss said: “Last winter was the busiest winter on record. This winter will be busier. Therefore, this winter will be the busiest on record.” Read more: NHS invites first women to breast cancer screening using AI in world's largest trial Read more: Cold health alerts to come into force amid winter weather warnings

Some 79% of 184 NHS leaders said they do not believe the NHS can simultaneously recover waiting time targets and deliver the Government’s three major shifts in care with current funding, according to the survey by NHS Alliance. Labour’s health plan promised three shifts for the NHS: from analogue to digital, treatment to prevention, and from hospital to more community care. Speaking anonymously as the poll was released, one NHS boss told journalists: “We are dangerously late, I think, in terms of trying to shift care outside of hospital. “There is no plan for the investment in community and primary care services in order to do that.” “I fear that A&Es will become overwhelmed before we put in the alternatives that would keep people sensibly out of hospital when they don’t need to be there.” “I think the number of over 65s and over 85s from the population projections is frankly scary… I think we are seeing that Baby Boomer generation live longer at this particular time – they do not benefit from going into hospital, for the most part, not because hospitals don’t do brilliant things. But if you’re old and frail, you do not benefit from being admitted to hospital and decompensating while you’re there.” Another NHS chief said they were “both prouder, but also more frustrated” than they had ever been with the health service, adding: “The frustration comes from how overwhelmed the NHS is at the moment, and I do feel we’re at risk of regressing, whether it’s general practice, acute community, mental health, or beyond. “Our services are clearly stretched to their limits.”

Some 79% of 184 NHS leaders said they do not believe the NHS can simultaneously recover waiting time targets and deliver the Government’s three major shifts in care with current funding, according to the survey by NHS Alliance. Picture: PA Images/Alamy