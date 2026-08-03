A new poll revealed that NHS staff sometimes “accept” racist remarks as “something they have to put up with”

The Society of Radiographers (SoR) said staff have reported a "noticeable" rise in racism from patients over the last 18 months. Picture: PA

By Georgia Rowe

NHS staff have been called “monkeys” and patients have refused to be treated by black and Asian staff amid a reported rise in racism across the health service, experts have said.

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The Society of Radiographers (SoR) said staff have reported a “noticeable” rise in racism from patients over the last 18 months, including patients calling staff “dirty foreigners” and talking about “people coming over here, taking our jobs”. A new poll of SoR members revealed that staff sometimes “accept” racist remarks as “something they have to put up with”. Dean Rogers, executive director of industrial strategy and member relations, said: “The rise in incidents of racism over the last year and a half is unconscionable and unacceptable – and it’s a poor reflection on us as a society. “The NHS has a diverse workforce – which is one of its strengths. “We are clear: discrimination, harassment, racism, bullying or intimidation – whether expressed verbally or in behaviour – is unacceptable and has no place in the NHS.” Read more: UK first as baby boy has pioneering surgery in the womb for rare bowel condition Read more: Students get first vaccine dose following menB outbreaks

The SoR is calling for the NHS to record incidents of racism and monitor how they are dealt with. Comments submitted in the SoR’s poll of members included one worker saying: “Some patients always complain because of the colour of the skin of the people treating them.” Another spoke of “patients not acknowledging you but directing questions to your junior”. One radiographer spoke of “patients describing healthcare staff as dirty foreigners”, while another said: “I have witnessed a colleague being called a monkey by a patient.” A sonographer reported that a white man refused to let a sonographer scan his pregnant wife, saying: “I don’t want anyone from any ethnic background touching my woman.” On another occasion, a patient arriving for a chest X-ray refused to let a black radiographer conduct the X-ray, stating: “Black people frighten me.” Meanwhile, one therapeutic radiographer working in Yorkshire told the SoR: “I felt it had happened to them so much that they just accepted it as something they had to put up with.”

Stop Islamophobia Stop The Hate Demonstration London. Picture: Getty

Paul Awah, a Bedfordshire-based diagnostic radiographer originally from Nigeria, said: “Patients claim not to hear what I’m saying, or say they can’t understand me. English is the only language I speak, and I believe I’m clear enough when I’m speaking to patients. “It’s happened to me on two different occasions, when the patient is looking at me quite clearly in terms of my skin colour.” On three occasions, patients have asked him whether he has cannulated someone before when he has been called in to deal with more complicated cases. “They’re saying: ‘If somebody who’s Caucasian has tried and failed, how dare you bring a Black man now?'” he said. A sonographer of Asian descent working in the Midlands said that several patients have said to her: “This country isn’t the same, with all those people coming over here, taking our jobs.” She said that racist incidents have increased in the last 18 months, adding: “It’s become more prevalent – it’s in the media and certain political parties and TV channels, so people are openly expressing their views.” Mr Awah added: “It’s definitely got worse – people are more expressive now. “What used to be something people wouldn’t say – now the rhetoric has changed. Immigrants are blamed for the cost of living, energy bills, the worsening situation in the country – and people feel it’s okay to say it.”