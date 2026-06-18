Chemists have warned that the lack of medicines is a risk to patient safety. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

GPs and pharmacists are experiencing the worst drug shortages on record, health bosses have warned.

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The supply issue has been complicated by the conflict in the Middle East and has led to a serious risk of patent safety, according to leading chemists. The Royal College of GPs (RCGP) is backing calls for pharmacists to be able to make changes to prescriptions when a medicine is unavailable, which would allow them to prescribe an alternative. The shortages include common drugs including painkillers and blood pressure tablets, the National Pharmacy Association (NPA) has said. Read more: Boy with 'one in a million' condition becomes first child in UK to undergo life-saving heart failure procedure Read more: Moscow in flames as oil refinery roof blown off as Ukraine hits Russia with 555 drones in biggest strike since war started

Recent shortages include painkillers, and medication for blood pressure. Picture: Alamy

The Royal College of GPs has also raised concerns. Olivier Picard, the chairman of the NPA, said medicine shortages were becoming more frequent and are lasting longer. Mr Picard said: "These shortages are some of the most severe the UK has experienced. Our medicines market has never been so volatile, with patients and primary care colleagues at the sharp end of events outside of their control.” He added: "We're urging the government to convene an emergency task force to bring together all parts of the supply chain to tackle this issue." Ramipril, used to treat high blood pressure, is one of those affected, along with prescription co-codamol and some strengths of low-dose aspirin. There are also shortages of Creon, a medication used to help people with conditions including cystic fibrosis and pancreatic cancer to digest food.

Ramipril, a medication used to treat high blood pressure, is one of those affected. Picture: Alamy