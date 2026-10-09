The announcement from Sir Chris Bryant was greeted with cheers at Drumcree Community Centre on Friday night

Northern Ireland Secretary Sir Chris Bryant was faced increasing pressure to intervene with the decision. Picture: PA

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Northern Ireland Secretary Sir Chris Bryant is to ban the controversial Drumcree parade from taking place.

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The decision comes after almost two weeks of mounting tensions between between nationalist residents of Garvaghy Road in Portadown and the Orange Order, with Sir Chris under increasing pressure to intervene. Irish premier Micheál Martin said the decision would come as a “significant relief” to residents of Garvaghy Road. The announcement was met with cheers at Drumcree Community Centre on Friday night. Sinn Féin and the SDLP welcomed the decision, while DUP leader Gavin Robinson called on Sir Chris to “explain what his Government intends to do to restore confidence in the rule of law”. The Parades Commission ruled two weeks ago that the march could proceed along Garvaghy Road in County Armagh, subject to restrictions. Read more: Drumcree talks collapse without deal as Orange Order and Garvaghy Road residents face showdown over parade Read more: Northern Ireland police chief faces questions over Drumcree stand-off as he says ‘world is watching’ parading dispute

Irish premier Micheál Martin said the decision would come as a “significant relief” to residents of Garvaghy Road. Picture: Getty

However, a large protest along the route from Drumcree Church into Portadown prevented the parade from taking place. Earlier on Friday, Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable Jon Boutcher asked the Northern Ireland Secretary to review the commission's decision. Announcing his decision, Sir Chris said: “Everybody will have seen over the last two weeks that there’s been a major standoff and a difficult situation in Drumcree and Portadown." “I’ve been trying to find a solution to that stand-off." He added: “Earlier today, the chief constable of the PSNI got in touch with me and asked me to look at the original determination by the Parades Commission to see whether it should still stand, and I’ve looked at the changing situation in Portadown, the fact that it’s very difficult for that procession to proceed, and I’ve decided that it’s not in the public interest for it to proceed, and I’ve therefore banned the procession.” Sir Chris also said the decision had not been taken lightly.

A large protest along the route from Drumcree Church into Portadown prevented the parade from taking place. Picture: Getty