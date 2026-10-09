NI Secretary to ban Drumcree parade after two-week standoff
The announcement from Sir Chris Bryant was greeted with cheers at Drumcree Community Centre on Friday night
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Northern Ireland Secretary Sir Chris Bryant is to ban the controversial Drumcree parade from taking place.
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The decision comes after almost two weeks of mounting tensions between between nationalist residents of Garvaghy Road in Portadown and the Orange Order, with Sir Chris under increasing pressure to intervene.
Irish premier Micheál Martin said the decision would come as a “significant relief” to residents of Garvaghy Road.
The announcement was met with cheers at Drumcree Community Centre on Friday night.
Sinn Féin and the SDLP welcomed the decision, while DUP leader Gavin Robinson called on Sir Chris to “explain what his Government intends to do to restore confidence in the rule of law”.
The Parades Commission ruled two weeks ago that the march could proceed along Garvaghy Road in County Armagh, subject to restrictions.
Read more: Drumcree talks collapse without deal as Orange Order and Garvaghy Road residents face showdown over parade
Read more: Northern Ireland police chief faces questions over Drumcree stand-off as he says ‘world is watching’ parading dispute
However, a large protest along the route from Drumcree Church into Portadown prevented the parade from taking place.
Earlier on Friday, Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable Jon Boutcher asked the Northern Ireland Secretary to review the commission's decision.
Announcing his decision, Sir Chris said: “Everybody will have seen over the last two weeks that there’s been a major standoff and a difficult situation in Drumcree and Portadown."
“I’ve been trying to find a solution to that stand-off."
He added: “Earlier today, the chief constable of the PSNI got in touch with me and asked me to look at the original determination by the Parades Commission to see whether it should still stand, and I’ve looked at the changing situation in Portadown, the fact that it’s very difficult for that procession to proceed, and I’ve decided that it’s not in the public interest for it to proceed, and I’ve therefore banned the procession.”
Sir Chris also said the decision had not been taken lightly.
PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher welcomed the move, saying the dispute had affected relationships between communities and the police.
He said: “I welcome the Secretary of State’s decision. This past two weeks has had a marked impact on relationships within and between communities and the police."
“It is in everyone’s interest that time and space is now created for conversations about finding long- term solutions to this complex and sensitive issue.”
In a joint statement, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald and vice president Michelle O’Neill said: “Today belongs to the residents of the Garvaghy Road, who have shown remarkable strength and dignity in the face of provocation and intimidation.
“There will be an enormous sense of relief within the community this evening.”
However, DUP leader Gavin Robinson said the rule of law in Northern Ireland had been “fatally undermined”.
He said: “The decision of the Chief Constable to refer the matter to the Secretary of State and his conclusion that the parade cannot proceed is a direct result of republican agitation, mobilisation and the looming threats of potential violence.
“These decisions are a mistake, and send profound signals that the country should be run on force of numbers and who shouts the loudest.
Mr Robinson added: “The Secretary of State is going to have to explain what his Government intends to do to restore confidence in the rule of law.”