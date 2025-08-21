'Nicest judge in the world' Frank Caprio dies aged 88
A internet-famous US judge who became known for his compassion and wisdom in the courtroom has died.
Frank Caprio, who had presided on the bench at a court in Providence, Rhode Island, for almost four decades, passed away at the age of 88.
A statement on his Instagram page, which had 3.2 million followers, said he died "after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer".
The figure of justice amassed an online following through viral videos of his warm, good-humoured courtroom remarks, which amassed more than a billion views on social media.
He became affectionately known as the "nicest judge in the world" and the later years of his career were documented in the TV show Caught In Providence.
Mr Caprio was "beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people", the Instagram statement read.
The day before his passing, Mr Caprio posted a message from his hospital bed, saying: "Unfortunately I've had a setback, I'm back in the hospital now, and I'm coming to you again asking you to remember me in your prayers once more."
Mr Caprio's persona differed hugely from his fellow and more confrontational TV judges.
In one popular clip, he dismissed a traffic ticket handed to a bartender who had skipped a red light, noting the worker was earning less than $4 (£2.97) an hour.
Another viral video showed him listening sympathetically to a woman whose son had been killed, before dismissing her tickets and fines totalling $400 (£297).
The famous judge also spoke about inequality in the justice system, saying in one video: "Almost 90% of low-income Americans are forced to battle civil issues like health care, unjust evictions, veterans benefits and, yes, even traffic violations, alone."
After his death was announced, Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee paid tribute to his "warmth and compassion".
"He was more than a jurist - he was a symbol of empathy on the bench, showing us what is possible when justice is tempered with humanity," he said.