A internet-famous US judge who became known for his compassion and wisdom in the courtroom has died.

Frank Caprio, who had presided on the bench at a court in Providence, Rhode Island, for almost four decades, passed away at the age of 88.

A statement on his Instagram page, which had 3.2 million followers, said he died "after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer".

The figure of justice amassed an online following through viral videos of his warm, good-humoured courtroom remarks, which amassed more than a billion views on social media.

He became affectionately known as the "nicest judge in the world" and the later years of his career were documented in the TV show Caught In Providence.

Mr Caprio was "beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people", the Instagram statement read.