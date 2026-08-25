Nicholas Hoult quits Harry Potter role and replaced by Kit Harington amid backlash by anti-JK Rowling activists
Due to a “slight change due to his schedule” Harington will be replacing Hoult, according to a new announcement shared to the Harry Potter Instagram page
Nicholas Hoult will be replaced by Game of Thrones star Kit Harington after stepping down from a role in the new Harry Potter TV series.
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The 36-year-old Skins actor was set to play Gilderoy Lockhart in the second series of HBO’s Harry Potter.
But a “slight change due to his schedule” will see him replaced by the Game of Thrones star, according to an announcement shared to the Harry Potter Instagram page on Monday.
The recasting was announced with a photo of 39-year-old Harington, alongside the caption: “Before we begin year two at Hogwarts, there has been a slight change due to schedule. Kit Harington will be stepping into the role of Gilderoy Lockhart.”
The Jon Snow actor has already secured experience playing the Defence Against the Dark Arts professor, having recently voiced the character for Audible.
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The role of Lockhart, popularised by actor Kenneth Branagh in the films, was "a really simple yes" for Harington, who "loves" the character.
He told Variety: As far as cameos in a series go, you don’t get much more entertaining and fun to do as an actor than Gilderoy Lockhart. It was a no-brainer,"
This comes as the book’s author, JK Rowling, faces increasing backlash to her stance on gender issues, including campaigning on single-sex spaces and opposing Scotland’s gender recognition bill.
In an essay posted to her website in 2020, she wrote: "When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he's a woman… you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside."
This has been slammed by critics as transphobic, prompting calls for a boycott of the Harry Potter franchise, stretching from the author’s world-famous books and movies to the new HBO TV series.
Hoult faced backlash from fans after it was announced that he was selected for the role of Lockhart, a narcissistic celebrity wizard, who joins Hogwarts as a professor in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.
One fanpage, named @houltdaily, wrote on X: "Pausing any posts on this account for the time being. Nicholas Hoult do better, so many of your fans are hurt."
There is currently no suggestion that this is the reason behind the decision to replace Hoult with Harington for the role, but the move has prompted speculation from fans.
One fan commented on the announcement made to the Harry Potter Instagram page: “Nicholas Hoult's agent was like nah we don't need that smoke”
Whilst others have kept their fingers crossed that Hoult will still make an appearance, commenting: “Hopefully Nicholas gets a different role in a later season”
Other fans have celebrated Harington being welcomed onto the cast, writing: “If the audiobook is anything to go by, he’s going to be brilliant! Welcome”