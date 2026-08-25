Due to a “slight change due to his schedule” Harington will be replacing Hoult, according to a new announcement shared to the Harry Potter Instagram page

Nicholas Hoult will no longer be playing the role of Gilderoy Lockhart in the TV adaptation of world-famous franchise. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Nicholas Hoult will be replaced by Game of Thrones star Kit Harington after stepping down from a role in the new Harry Potter TV series.

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The role of Lockhart, popularised by actor Kenneth Branagh in the films, was "a really simple yes" for Harington, who "loves" the character. He told Variety: As far as cameos in a series go, you don’t get much more entertaining and fun to do as an actor than Gilderoy Lockhart. It was a no-brainer," This comes as the book’s author, JK Rowling, faces increasing backlash to her stance on gender issues, including campaigning on single-sex spaces and opposing Scotland’s gender recognition bill. In an essay posted to her website in 2020, she wrote: "When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he's a woman… you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside."

JK Rowling has faced backlash for her stance on trans issues. Picture: Alamy

This has been slammed by critics as transphobic, prompting calls for a boycott of the Harry Potter franchise, stretching from the author’s world-famous books and movies to the new HBO TV series. Hoult faced backlash from fans after it was announced that he was selected for the role of Lockhart, a narcissistic celebrity wizard, who joins Hogwarts as a professor in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. One fanpage, named @houltdaily, wrote on X: "Pausing any posts on this account for the time being. Nicholas Hoult do better, so many of your fans are hurt." There is currently no suggestion that this is the reason behind the decision to replace Hoult with Harington for the role, but the move has prompted speculation from fans.

Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin, and Alastair Stout are set to star as Hermione, Harry, and Ron in the HBO series. Picture: Alamy