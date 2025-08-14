Nicholas Rossi, accused of faking his death and fleeing to Europe to avoid rape charges, appears at a jury trial in Salt Lake City, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A US man who faked his own death and fled to the UK to escape rape charges had been found guilty at a Utah court.

Nicholas Rossi, 38, was accused of assaulting two women in the US state in 2008. He denied both charges but was found guilty yesterday after declining to testify on his own behalf. Rossi faked his death in 2020 and was extradited from Scotland to the US in January 2024 after a lengthy case in the Scottish courts. He came to the attention of authorities when he was identified at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow in December 2021 while being treated for Covid-19 under the name Arthur Knight.

Nicholas Rossi, who claimed his name was ‘Arthur Knight’ in an effort to avoid being extradited to the US, has now faced his alleged victim in a Utah court. Picture: Alamy

During his three-day trial at Salt Lake County court, both his accuser and her parents testified. His accuser said he pinned her to the ground and "forced me to have sex with him." Speaking to the court, the accuser said she began her relationship with Rossi as she was recovering from a traumatic brain injury in 2008. They met when Rossi placed an ad on Craigslist, the pair were engaged within two weeks of meeting. As their relationship developed, however, Rossi became “controlling” and started “saying mean things.” At one point, Rossi banged on her car, using his body to block her from driving away. Upon returning home, she was pushed onto her bed and raped, she told the court.

Nicholas Rossi departs Edinburgh Sheriff Court after his extradition hearing on July 12, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Picture: Getty

The victim identified him from the witness box, saying he is "a little bit heavier, a little bit older", but mostly looks the same. Nicholas Rossi, who claimed his name was ‘Arthur Knight’ in an effort to avoid being extradited to the US, appeared in court under his legal name, Nicholas Alahverdian, seated in a wheelchair and with an oxygen tube in his nostril as proceedings began.

