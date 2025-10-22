The ex-minister entered the Paris prison on Tuesday but had faced death threats from fellow inmates within hours of entering the jail

Sarkozy arrived at the Paris jail on Tuesday, facing threats against his life within hours, according to reports. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Former French President Nicholas Sarkozy has been 'placed under 24-hour police protection' amid reports of inmates at his Paris prison threatening his life.

Sarkozy, 70, was sentenced to five years behind bars last month for conspiring to fund his French election campaign using money accepted from late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. Arriving at the imposing entrance of La Santé prison on Tuesday, the former leader was shipped into a cell in the prison's isolation wing, measuring around 9m square (around 95ft square). But within hours, the former leader was already facing threats, with two police officers reportedly moved into a neighbouring prison cell to protect Sarkozy. Footage inscribed with the words "Sarko has arrived" emerged online shortly after the former politician's arrival. The clip, posted to social media, appears to show the inmate at La Santé shouting: "We know everything, Sarko… we know everything. Give back the billions of dollars." Read more: What did Nicolas Sarkozy do and what can he expect in prison? Read more: French prosecutors seek seven-year prison sentence for ex-PM Sarkozy over alleged links to Gaddafi

Footage inscribed with the words "Sarko has arrived" emerged on Snapchat shortly after the former politician's arrival. Picture: Snapchat

The clip also featured the caption "you are not welcome". France's Interior Ministry confirmed that two officers from the VIP Protection Service had been deployed inside the jail, according to the Mail Online. The security arm, known as the SDLP, will occupy the "cell next door to the former president's for 24 hours a day." The alleged threats saw Éric Ciotti, president of Sarkozy's party known as The Republicans, voice concerns over the politicians safety. Mr Ciotti added: "It is completely legitimate that the security of a former President of the Republic be ensured everywhere, at all times, in all locations."

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy leave their home and head to the prison. Picture: Alamy

The former President lodged an appeal against his jail sentence before stepping into the Parisian jail on Tuesday. The judge handing down the jail term ruled that Sarkozy would begin his sentence without waiting for his appeal to be heard, nodding to “the seriousness of the disruption to public order caused by the offense”. The disgraced president becomes the first French president in living memory to be imprisoned.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy leave their home in Paris as Nicolas Sarkozy heads to prison to serve time for a criminal conspiracy to finance his 2007 campaign. Picture: Alamy

Nazi collaborationist leader Philippe Pétain was the only other French leader to be locked up, sentenced on treason charges in 1945. Sarkozy held the position of French president between 2007-2012, with his son, Louis, 28, calling on supporters to make themselves known following the sentence. The request resulted in more than 100 people gathering outside the former French president's home. The former leader arrived at the 19th-Century prison in the Montparnasse district, located south of the River Seine, shortly after 08:30 local time (07:40 GMT) flanked by security.

French police officers stand in a street ahead of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy's arrival at La Sante prison. Picture: Alamy

France's former president Nicolas Sarkozy waves to his supporters as he leaves his residence to present himself to La Sante Prison. Picture: Getty

Arriving at the prison, Sarkozy held hands with wife Carla Bruni as the pair put on a united front for waiting media. Earlier this month a Paris court found him guilty on one charge but acquitted him of others over the alleged illegal financing of the campaign with money from the government of then-Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi. Sarkozy, who was elected in 2007 but lost his bid for re-election in 2012, denied all wrongdoing during a three-month trial that also involved 11 co-defendants, including three former ministers.