Nick Abbot fans can now get even more from The Whole Show with the launch of Nick Abbot: The Whole Show Plus.

The new subscription gives listeners ad-free listening, subscriber-only episodes and an exclusive newsletter, bringing them closer to one of LBC’s most distinctive voices.

Subscribers will get access to new subscriber-only episodes from Monday 22 June, with new episodes of Nick Abbot: The Whole Show available every Friday from 19 June.

Nick Abbot: The Whole Show Plus is available for £4.99 a month or £49.99 a year.

Listeners subscribing through iOS or Android can also get a seven-day free trial.

The subscription is available through Global Player, the LBC app and the LBC website.

Listeners can join now by visiting the Nick Abbot: The Whole Show podcast page and selecting Subscribe now.

The Whole Show Plus is launching first as part of a phased rollout of new subscription offerings across selected Global podcasts and brands.

Join now for ad-free and subscriber-only content.