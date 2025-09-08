Nick Clegg admits Facebook 'isn't doing enough' to keep children safe online
Sir Nick Clegg - who had a major role at Facebook - has told LBC he doesn't think its owner Meta is doing enough to keep children safe online.
The Former Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Democrats became the company's head of global affairs after his frontline political career ended.
Sir Nick has published a new book entitled ‘How to Save the Internet’ following his role at the tech giant.
Speaking with LBC for Online Safety Day, he has admitted there is room for improvement at Meta.
Sir Nick was probed by Nick Ferrari on Meta's efforts to improve safety, and was asked: “Can you tell me father-to-father, hand-on-heart the company is doing everything it can for online safety?"
He responded: “Hand on heart, I’m not going to say everything. I wouldn’t feel comfortable.
“Of course you can do more, in fact I think there is more to be done.
"I'm not going to say everything, no."
He added Meta are doing "far, far more than they did", which he believes he played a "prominent role" in.
Sir Nick also believes young people have a "completely difference experience" online now than teenagers did some years ago.
He believes the Online Safety Act "missed an opportunity" to implement a "watertight age verification" system.
Sir Nick stepped down from his position at the tech goliath in January after almost seven years.
It came just weeks before Donald Trump returned to the White House for his second term as President.
The US President has repeatedly accused Meta and other platforms of censorship and silencing conservative speech.
His relations with found Mark Zuckerberg have been particularly strained, after Facebook and Instagram suspended Trump's accounts for two years back in 2021.