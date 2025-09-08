Nick Clegg believes Meta could be doing more to make the internet safer. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Sir Nick Clegg - who had a major role at Facebook - has told LBC he doesn't think its owner Meta is doing enough to keep children safe online.

The Former Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Democrats became the company's head of global affairs after his frontline political career ended. Sir Nick has published a new book entitled 'How to Save the Internet' following his role at the tech giant. Speaking with LBC for Online Safety Day, he has admitted there is room for improvement at Meta. Sir Nick was probed by Nick Ferrari on Meta's efforts to improve safety, and was asked: "Can you tell me father-to-father, hand-on-heart the company is doing everything it can for online safety?"

He responded: “Hand on heart, I’m not going to say everything. I wouldn’t feel comfortable. “Of course you can do more, in fact I think there is more to be done. "I'm not going to say everything, no." He added Meta are doing "far, far more than they did", which he believes he played a "prominent role" in.

Nick Clegg admits Meta isn't doing enough . Picture: Getty

Sir Nick also believes young people have a "completely difference experience" online now than teenagers did some years ago. He believes the Online Safety Act "missed an opportunity" to implement a "watertight age verification" system.

