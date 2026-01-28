Sir Nick suggested that we should aim over time to rejoin the European Union "in some shape or form".

By Ella Bennett

Sir Nick Clegg has torn into Nigel Farage over Brexit, calling the Reform UK leader "the author of this lost decade".

The former deputy prime minister, who campaigned to remain the European Union ahead of the referendum in 2016, said Brexit has made us less prosperous, arguably less safe and "certainly made us less influential and relevant in the affairs of the world". Sir Nick told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that Brexit "was clearly a unique self inflicted wound". In addition to naming Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, Sir Nick blamed Nigel Farage, who he claimed "gets away scot-free". Sir Nick said: "I mean his great achievement in life is a disaster for this country and no one holds him to account." He said: "I just think in life there's nothing wrong with saying look, we thought this was going to turn out differently. The people who advocated have clearly failed and they had their chance."

Reform UK Party leader Nigel Farage during a Reform UK press conference. Picture: Alamy

Sir Nick said of Mr Farage: "He's the author of this lost decade and he's sort of preening himself as if he might be the next Prime Minister. "And the problem is the other parties don't want to take him on because they don't want to talk about Brexit." He continued: "This has done us tremendous damage. The people who delivered it haven't been held to account and we have to get out of the this sort of deep freeze we're in and accept that it is perfectly reasonable to say we gave this a go." The UK officially left the EU at 11pm – midnight in Brussels – on January 31 2020, after three-and-a-half years of political wrangling that followed the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Nick Clegg claims Nigel Farage is the ‘author of a lost decade’ and must be ‘held to account’ for Brexit. pic.twitter.com/JemNE5EESM — LBC (@LBC) January 28, 2026