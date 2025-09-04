The former Liberal Democrat leader called on the Government to "get on top" of the number of small boats crossing the Channel. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Nick Clegg's told LBC he believes the next election will be fought on the economy rather than immigration but says Labour is in trouble because they "fibbed" to Brits about the state of the economy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former Liberal Democrat leader called on the Government to "get on top" of the number of small boats crossing the Channel, after the latest figures revealed more than 50,000 asylum seekers had come to the UK via this route since Labour came to power. But the retired politician, who served as Deputy Prime Minister from 2010 to 2015 in the Conservative–Lib Dem coalition government, believed the decisive issue for voters would be "how much money they had in their pockets". Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Clegg said: "Clearly any government of the day has to get on top of this small boats issue. It's in the national psyche for a good reason. Read more: Nigel Farage compares 'authoritarian' Britain to North Korea in address to US Congress Read more: Tearful Angela Rayner admits she didn’t pay enough stamp duty on flat purchase

Mr Clegg then criticised Sir Keir Starmer for making promises he could not keep during his election campaign. Picture: Getty

"One of the fundamental things people expect is that the government of the day can control the border. So you have to get on top of that. I think they will. I think it is over time fixable. "But it won't actually be the determining issue of the next election. It'll be the economy, stupid [a phrase coined by Bill Clinton's election strategist James Carville]. "Do people feel they've got money in their pocket? Do they feel optimistic about their economic future and the prospects of their kids and grandkids?" Mr Clegg then criticised Sir Keir Starmer for making promises he couldn't keep during his election campaign, claiming the Prime Minister behaved as if there "were no hard choices to make". Since coming to power last July, Labour has been forced to make U-turns over winter fuel payments and benefit cuts - moves that have seen the party's polling ratings plummet. Downing Street is also currently making plans to plug a £50 billion black hole in the public finances in the upcoming autumn budget. "They pretended for 10 years there were no hard choices to make and that is a deeply dishonest thing to do," Mr Clegg said. "And they fibbed to themselves and they fibbed to the British people. Then at the last minute they thought 'oh, we might win, we better try and get the markets off our back. So let's say that we're not going to raise any of the big taxes', which anyone could have told them was a foolish thing to do. "If you want to pluck the goose, you have to sometimes avail yourself of the big taxes that spread the burden evenly."

The former MP compared the situation to his own in 2010, when he entered government with David Cameron's Conservative Party. Picture: Getty