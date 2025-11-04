'What planet is she on?' 'I'm happy to pay more taxes.'

Rachel Reeves has said she will take the ‘choices necessary' to undo the poor financial decisions of the past in a rare pre-Budget speech. The Chancellor declined to give details on any potential tax rises.

Nick Ferrari callers have their say:

0:00 | Anthony in Ashford: 'She's blaming everyone but herself.'

1:12 | Joe in Liverpool: 'What does 'bringing the best to our shores' mean?'

3:12 | Scott in West Hampstead: 'I liked the speech, I like honesty and brevity.'

5:53 | Matt in Birmingham: 'I'm sick and tired of the government blaming others.'

7:06 | Marilyn in Chadwell Heath: 'She sounds like a female Keir Starmer.'

8:30 | Nick reads out texts criticising national insurance increases and 'lies' from politicians