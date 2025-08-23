LBC host Nick Ferrari and Claire Goodwin Ferrari celebrated their marriage at a venue in the south of France on Saturday evening.

The couple were surrounded by friends and family as they partied late into the night to celebrate tying the knot.

It was a star-studded event from start to finish.

Fellow radio presenter Myleene Klass welcomed Nick and Clare to the venue by performing the Humming Class from the Italian opera Madame Butterfly.

Actor Christopher Biggins officiated the event and there were readings, including one by Piers Morgan, who spoke about humility.

Clare was wearing a Monsoon skirt and a top from Catherine Dean as the pair celebrated their 10-year partnership.

Nick said that he couldn't be happier, adding: "This is a whole new world for me!"

Their lavish celebration follows a smaller, intimate wedding earlier in August, where the pair tied the knot at the Old Marylebone Town Hall on Saturday afternoon, surrounded by close family, before returning to Nick’s home in South East London for food in the garden.

Nick’s proposal story revealed his playful side. He admitted to keeping Clare guessing about when he would pop the question, even jokingly getting down on one knee in a home improvement store.

Instead of producing a ring, he asked her to pass him a screwdriver, before picking up a jubilee clip—a type of hose clamp—as a temporary engagement ring. The couple later bought a “decent ring” the following morning.

The pair first met at Global Radio, where Clare is Head of Branded Content for Heart, Smooth, LBC, and Gold.

Nick said: "This is the one that's going to work, and why I put £10 on at the bookies!"