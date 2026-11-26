Nick Ferrari receives a lesson in Gen Z language
| Updated: 38m ago
"If someone said that to me on a night out, I'd take it as a compliment."
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Influencer Max Balegde is under fire again for using more offensive language inside Downing Street.
However, caller Shannon gives a lesson to an apprehensive Nick Ferrari in what the phrase in question actually means to Gen Z...
She says the “C-bomb” is an offensive word for older generations, but for the younger “chronically online” generations the phrase “serving up ‘c*nt" is a “compliment”.