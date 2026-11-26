"If someone said that to me on a night out, I'd take it as a compliment."

Influencer Max Balegde is under fire again for using more offensive language inside Downing Street.

However, caller Shannon gives a lesson to an apprehensive Nick Ferrari in what the phrase in question actually means to Gen Z...

She says the “C-bomb” is an offensive word for older generations, but for the younger “chronically online” generations the phrase “serving up ‘c*nt" is a “compliment”.