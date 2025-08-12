The couple’s wedding followed Nick’s public announcement of their engagement earlier this year at their favourite restaurant in the south of France.

Nick’s proposal story revealed his playful side. He admitted to keeping Clare guessing about when he would pop the question, even jokingly getting down on one knee in a home improvement store. Instead of producing a ring, he asked her to pass him a screwdriver, before picking up a jubilee clip—a type of hose clamp—as a temporary engagement ring. The couple later bought a “decent ring” the following morning.

They tied the knot at the Old Marylebone Town Hall on Saturday afternoon, surrounded by close family, before returning to Nick’s home in South East London for food in the garden.

The pair first met at Global Radio, where Clare is Head of Branded Content for Heart, Smooth, LBC, and Gold. Clare’s dress was made by Needle & Thread, and her friend Robin created the floral arrangements.

Nick said: "This is the one that's going to work, and why I put £10 on at the bookies!"