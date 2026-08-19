The Australian tennis star has been provisionally suspended.

Fedorov's call is the first such demand by a major Ukrainian political figure since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

Nick Kyrgios said he has made “a huge mistake” after failing a doping test.

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The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced on Wednesday that the controversial Australian player has been provisionally suspended. Kyrgios gave a sample at an ATP tournament in Majorca in June that tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine. Writing on Instagram, Kyrgios said: “I wanted you to hear this from me first. I recently failed a drug test in Mallorca after testing positive for cocaine. “I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it. I’m sorry to my fans, my family, my sponsors and everyone close to me. Above all, I’m sorry to the kids who follow me. “I know the example this sets and I’m deeply disappointed in myself.” Read more: Serena and Venus Williams beaten on doubles return at Cincinnati Open Read more: Hopes Pep Guardiola 'could reconcile' with wife after 'losing passion'

Nick shared a statement on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Cocaine is banned in competition, and former Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios has been provisionally suspended since August 4. The 31-year-old is prohibited from playing in and attending tournaments pending the outcome of a tribunal assessing his case. His first-round loss to fellow Australian Adam Walton in Majorca was his last competitive singles outing, and one of only four singles matches he has played this season. Kyrgios’ career has been blighted by knee and wrist problems since his run to the Wimbledon showpiece in 2022 and his ranking has slipped to 919 in the world. He said he would not make “excuses” for the positive test but cited the toll of his physical issues. “My body hasn’t been able to do what my mind expects it to do, and coming to terms with being near the end of my career has been harder than I ever imagined,” he said. “At times I’ve felt hopeless and alone. However, the good news is that this has given me a wake-up call.” Kyrgios added he will take a 28-day break from social media to focus on “getting myself right”, concluding: “I’m sorry, I’ll come back better.

Nick Kyrgios of Australia arrives for a practice session on day one of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. Picture: Alamy