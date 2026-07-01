Nick Kyrgios marked his return to Wimbledon by swearing at an umpire and saying he did not care if he was fined.

The controversial Australian was playing in his first match at the All England Club since losing the 2022 final to Novak Djokovic.

Kyrgios, who has been plagued by injury since his surprise run four years ago, was overlooked for a wild card in singles but given one to play in the men’s doubles alongside Alexander Bublik.

But the scratch pairing were handed a tough first-round draw against sixth seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic.

Kyrgios and Bublik were already a set down when the Kyrgios serve was broken at the start of the second.

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