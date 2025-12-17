The suspect only spoke to acknowledge the judge's comments during the short hearing

Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle were found dead at their home on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Rob Reiner's son Nick wore an "anti-suicide" vest as he appeared in court for the first time after being charged with murdering his celebrity parents.

Nick, 32, is accused of the double murder of film director father Rob and his mother Michele Singer Reiner who were found dead at their Hollywood mansion on Sunday. On Wednesday, Nick made a brief first appearance at Los Angeles Superior Court, from behind a glass screen, where no pleas were entered. The hearing was initially scheduled for Tuesday, but his high-profile lawyer Alan Jackson said the defendant was not medically cleared to travel to court. Read more: Rob Reiner's daughter fled after finding his body at Hollywood mansion as brother Nick remanded in custody on murder charges Read more: Rob Reiner's son Nick may face death penalty after being charged with murdering director and wife Michele

Alan Jackson, the attorney for Nick Reiner, arrives in court to defend Reiner on murder charges. Picture: Alamy

Mr Jackson said on Wednesday that it was "too early" to enter a plea and that he had already agreed with the prosecution to delay the arraignment until January. Nick appeared in a corner of the courtroom, out of site from the media. The couple were found dead by their daughter Romy, 28, after she went to check on her parents when a massage therapist couldn't access the home. Nick faces two charges of first-degree murder for the killings, with prosecutors adding special circumstances of multiple murders and use of a dangerous weapon, a knife. The additional charges mean if he is convicted, Nick could face life in prison without the possibility of parole or even the death penalty. It was reported earlier this week that he has been placed on suicide watch while "under supervision of the jail mental evaluation team" at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility.

Nick Reiner (right), appeared in court on Wednesday where no pleas were entered. Picture: Getty

During the hearing, a judge ordered Nick to be held without bail until his arraignment hearing. When asked if he was willing to waive his right to a speedy arraignment, he answered: "Yes, your honor," CNN reported. Speaking outside of court, Mr Jackson said: "This is a devastating tragedy that has befallen the Reiner family. "There are very, very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case. These need to be thoroughly and very carefully dealt with. "We ask that throughout this process you allow the system to move forward in the way that it was designed to move forward, not with a rush to judgment."

Alan Jackson, attorney of Nick Reiner, right, speaks in court to defend Reiner on murder charges for the killing of his parents Rob and Michele Weiner. Picture: Alamy