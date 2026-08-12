A grand jury has indicted Nick Reiner with first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents, Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner and producer Michele Reiner, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Nick Reiner pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder with special circumstances of multiple murders, lying in wait and using a "dangerous and deadly weapon, a knife," a statement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.

The special circumstances make him eligible for the death penalty if prosecutors decide to seek it.

The 32-year-old, who has been jailed without bail since his arrest in December, had pleaded not guilty to murder charges in February.

Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Reiner, 70, were found stabbed to death in their home in the wealthy neighborhood of Brentwood in one of the most shocking celebrity homicide cases in Los Angeles history.

Read More: ‘Zombie knife’ gang stabbed man twice in bum and kicked woman in head during violent £400 watch robberies

Read More: ‘We are so proud’: Jasper Carrott makes emotional statement after daughter Lucy Davis' incurable cancer diagnosis