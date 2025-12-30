Minaj spoke alongside Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest 2025

Minaj was at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest 2025. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Nicki Minaj has deactivated her Instagram after a backlash to her support for Donald Trump and Charlie Kirk’s right-wing advocacy Turning Point USA.

Fans have been quick to point out instances when the Trinidad and Tobago-born rapper, 43, has been critical of the president, now that she appears to endorse him wholeheartedly. Minaj was the surprise guest at the Turning Point USA Conference on Sunday, sharing the stage with Erika Kirk, the widow of murdered far-right figurehead Charlie Kirk. “Don’t be Newscum,” she said in reference to California governor Gavin Newsom, according to NME. “Young men, you have amazing role models like our handsome, dashing president, and you have amazing role models like JD Vance, our vice president.”

Once a critic, Minaj's appearance alongside Erika Kirk has cemented her as a born-again Trump supporter. Picture: Alamy

Minaj spoke out after trading criticisms with leading Democrat Mr Newsom on social media. But back in 2018, during Mr Trump’s first term in office, she had criticised his immigration policy which had seen some children separated from their parents. "I came to this country as an illegal immigrant,” wrote the Port-of-Spain-born Minaj. "I can’t imagine the horror of being in a strange place & having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5. This is so scary to me. Please stop this." Fans have spoken out online about the change in views from Minaj. "I stopped being a 'barb' [a term for a Minaj fan] a long time ago due to her transphobia, apologist nature, misogyny and overall downgrade as a person and artist, but now, more than ever, I feel that Nicki the Homophobic Barbie has GOT to go. “We need to make an example out of her."

Some fans felt disappointed at the change in tone from Minaj. Picture: Alamy