Donald Trump says rapper 'never looked more beautiful' after she introduced him in Michigan, but Republican support is a U-turn from her previously stated views

By William Mata

Nicki Minaj continued her transformation into a fully-fledged Donald Trump cheerleader this week with an enthusiastic endorsement speech.

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The rapper, 43, led a chant proclaiming her love for the US President at a rally in Michigan on Sunday as she welcomed him onto the stage to address Republican supporters. Mr Trump then doubled down on his appreciation for Minaj’s figure, if not her music, repeating his admiration for Senator Jon Husted's backside and then complimenting Minaj on hers. After leading the room in a chant of “we love Trump,” she said: "So many people were maybe giving up a little bit, maybe a little bit hopeless. And since he's come back, he's changed the energy of our country and given us a future to look forward to." Read also: Trump launches fresh attack on Norway - as he makes 'bizarre' Nicki Minaj comments during latest rally "She never looked more beautiful," Mr Trump said as the rapper exited the stage. He added: "By the way, I looked at a beautiful ass before. Nicki Minaj. That's hard to miss." Minaj appeared flattered and not offended by the 80-year-old President’s compliment and the comparison to the physique of 59-year-old Ohio Senator Jon Husted. But her present company is a world away from her Trinidad origins and previous criticism of the Trump administration. Here is a timeline of her transformation into a MAGA cheerleader. Want LBC stories before everyone else? Set us as your Preferred Source on Google

Nicki Minaj waves alongside President Donald Trump as she arrives to speak during a campaign rally at McMorran Place Sports and Entertainment Center, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, in Port Huron, Mich. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson). Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Early 2010s: Community origins Minaj was born as Onika Tanya Maraj in Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago and came to live in the US as an illegal immigrant in the 1980s, aged five. She settled with her family in New York, not far from the Trump-owned Jamaica Estates in Queens. As her career gained traction in the early 2010s, Minaj told MTV that women can be held to different standards to men, and said that Mr Trump can be celebrated for having “50 different wives” while American businesswoman Martha Stewart was labelled a “b****.” She has been an advocate for the LGBT community and pulled out of a 2018 gig in Saudi Arabia following concerns raised around human rights. She said at the time: “I believe it is important for me to make clear my support for the rights of women, the LGBTQ community and freedom of expression.” In 2012, she expressed support for Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, but Barack Obama, the Democratic candidate, said that this opinion might not have been made by Minaj herself but one of the alter egos she raps as, Harajuku Barbie or Roman Zolanski. Minaj then tweeted: “Thank you for understanding my creative humour & sarcasm, Mr President, the smart ones always do…”

Minaj in 2016: The rapper did not warm to Trump's politics immediately. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

First Trump administration (2017-2021): Criticism of migration policies Mr Trump signalled his intentions to run for President in 2015, around the time when Minaj was at the peak of her fame on the back of her third album The Pinkprint. She told Billboard that the prospect of a Trump Presidential run would be “hilarious entertainment” in a reality show format, but added: “There are points he has made that may not have been so horrible if his approach wasn’t so childish.” In respect of her own upbringing, Minaj would be critical of Mr Trump’s anti-immigration stance during his first term. After reports emerged that families were being separated at the US border, she said: "I can't imagine the horror of being in a strange place & having my parents stripped away from me at the age of five. Please stop this. Can you try to imagine the terror & panic these kids feel right now? Not knowing if their parents are dead or alive.” Two years before, in 2016, Minaj had rapped “Island girl, Donald Trump want me go home,” on her “Black Barbies” remix of the Rae Sremmurd song Black Beatles. And in 2020, it seemed her anti-Trump stance was definitive, telling a Pollstar Live interview that she was “not gonna jump on Donald Trump bandwagon,” in respect of the separation policy.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Growing conservative views and alignment to Trump (2022-2024) Minaj did not become a Donald Trump supporter overnight, but did express increasingly conservative views and vaccine-skeptical views during the Joe Biden administration, which ran from 2021 to the beginning of 2025. She said in 2023, “I like to make my own assessment of everything without help from everyone,” around getting the covid vaccine and urged others to do the same, having previously said in 2021 that her cousin’s testicles had swollen after receiving the inoculation. This was disputed by both American and Trinidad & Tobago health bodies, while Mr Biden also offered to call her.

Nicki Minaj spoke before the UN conference in 2025. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy