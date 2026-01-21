Actress and director married Brooklyn in 2022 and has now seen her husband leave Beckham clan

Nicola Peltz showed off a tattoo reading 'family first' in Yiddish. Picture: Instagram

By William Mata

Nicola Peltz-Beckham has let her skin art do the talking on her husband Brooklyn’s fall out with his family by revealing a tattoo reading “family comes first”.

Nelson Peltz, Nicola's father, unites his daughter and Brooklyn Beckham in 2025 as the pair renewed their vows. Picture: Instagram

Who is Nicola Peltz? Nicola Anne Peltz Beckham, 31, is an American actress, who broke through as a child star and has since landed well-known adult roles, before transitioning into writing and directing as well. She is one of eight children born into a wealthy family in New York and was raised in Jewish tradition, owing to her father’s beliefs, while she is also a close friend of singer and actress Selena Gomez. Peltz also has two half-siblings from her father’s first marriage.

Peltz (right) with her friend Selena Gomez at the premiere of Lola. Picture: Alamy

What has Nicola Peltz starred in as an actress? Since starring in Deck the Halls as a teenager in 2006, Peltz has launched a burgeoning acting career and broke through as Katara in the 2010 film The Last Airbender. She went onto star as Bradley Martin in Bates Motel and then Tessa Yeager in the film Transformers: Age of Extinction. In 2024, her directorial debut Lola was released, a film she also wrote and starred in alongside Sideways actress Virginia Madsen. Additionally, Peltz has starred in the music videos for Zayn Malik's It's You and Miley Cyrus's 7 Things.

nicola peltz and anwar hadid were such a hot couple pic.twitter.com/v8NusG6u7P — it’s brutal out here (@starlightglowy) December 28, 2019

Who has Nicola Peltz dated? Peltz was in a relationship with model Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of models Bella and Gigi Hadid, from 2017 to 2018. It is thought that Peltz and Beckham met at Coachella music festival in 2019 and became an item at a Halloween party that same year. They announced their engagement in 2020 and tied the know at a now infamous wedding in 2022, renewing their vows last year.

Victoria and Cruz Beckham were pally with Peltz and Brooklyn in 2024 at the premiere of her film Lola. Picture: Alamy

What happened between Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham? Peltz seems to have had a bumpy relationship with her mother-in-law and it culminated in the bride not wearing a dress, designed by Victoria, for their wedding. While it was reported in some quarters as the actress slighting Beckham, Brooklyn has now said that his mother, at the 11th hour, went back on a plan to follow through on designing a dress. He also said that she had played a part in introducing some of his ex girlfriends back into his life to try and make Peltz feel “uncomfortable”. And then at the wedding, Brooklyn said: “Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule it was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife, but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me.” What followed was Victoria then dancing “inappropriately” with him, according to her son’s social media post. Victoria Beckham has not commented on any of this.

Nelson Peltz (left) with Elon Musk, Nicola and Will Peltz. Picture: Alamy

What is the Peltz family famous for? Nicola Peltz’s father is Nelson Peltz, an American billionaire businessman and investor, who co-founded Trian Partners, a New York investment fund. He is a Republican donor and backed his fellow New Yorker Donald Trump in his campaign for the White House in 2016, but turned against the President after the 2021 Capitol riots. Nelson Peltz has 10 children, two with his first wife Cynthia Abrams - whom he divorced in 1981 - and eight more with his second wife Claudia Heffner, a model who he married in 1985.

David Beckham appeared at Davos but did not address the feud directly. Picture: Alamy