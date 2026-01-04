Beckham family feud continues as Nicola Peltz snubs David and Victoria in New Year post
It comes after her husband Brooklyn, the eldest of the Beckham children, reportedly declared his relationship with his parents is 'over' on New Years Eve
Posting on Instagram, Nicola, 30, listed everyone she was thankful for - but notably missed the Beckham couple from her mentions.
The eldest Beckham son and his wife remain locked in a feud with the rest of his family, which resulted in both David and Victoria blocked on Instagram last month.
Posting a series of photos of her friends and family, she wrote: "So grateful to start the New Year with these beautiful humans."
Alongside her husband Brooklyn, the billionaire heiress also tagged her brother Bradley and her brother Zach Peltz's girlfriend Aislinn Carne.
Other friends listed included Quincy Jones's daughter Kenya Jones, Alison Albright, and Lovette Candice.
The snub follows reports that 26-year-old Brooklyn said his relationship with his estranged parents is "over" whilst partying with Nicola in Florida to ring in the New Year.
Despite the comments, David, 50, seemed keen to rebuild bridges, posting a series of old images to his Instagram stories with each of his children, including Brooklyn, saying: "I love you all so much".
The post was also reshared by Victoria, 51, who added a love heart to the image of David and Brooklyn.
It is understood that both David and Victoria's mothers had reached out to Brooklyn in an attempt to reconcile the family differences, after Brooklyn remained absent from all family events last year - including his father's 50th birthday celebration.
Brooklyn and Nicola also renewed their wedding vows last year surrounded by her family, but his was surprisingly absent.
Just last month, brother Cruz claimed that Brooklyn had blocked his family on Instagram, saying his parents would "never" unfollow their son.
"They woke up blocked. As did I.”
Brooklyn and Nicola also failed to show at the Wedding of long-time family friends, the Ramseys - as the famous chef's daughter Holly Ramsay wed Olympian Adam Peaty.
The couple also spent Christmas with the model's family in the US.