Nicola Peltz’s father praises son-in-law Brooklyn after he exposed his "controlling" parents

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Balmain Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show. Picture: Getty

By Lucy Pughe-Morgan

Nicola Peltz’s billionaire father has broken his silence on the Beckham feud by praising his son-in-law, Brooklyn.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nelson, 83, was quizzed at a Q&A event weeks after Brooklyn publicly trashed his famous family, the Beckhams. The 26-year-old said he had no wish to reconcile with his "controlling" parents in an explosive attack on Victoria, 51, and Sir David, 50. Businessman Nelson told WSJ Invest Live in West Palm Beach: “My daughter and the Beckhams are a whole other story and that’s not for coverage here today". Read more: Brooklyn Beckham 'blocks entire family' on social media as feud with Sir David and Victoria rumbles on Read more: Full Beckham timeline as Rebecca Loos supports Brooklyn

The Beckham family at their documentary premiere in London. Picture: Alamy

After Brooklyn defended his wife and accused Victoria of "humiliating" him when she "hijacked" their wedding, Nelson added: “I’ll tell you my daughter is great, my son-in-law Brooklyn is great and I look forward to them having a long, happy marriage together”. While speaking about global finance, he was asked if he gave the couple advice on how to navigate a difficult situation. He replied: “I do. Sometimes they give me advice".

It's the first time Nicola's father, an investor worth an estimated £1.2billion, has spoken out since Brooklyn announced he believes parents wanted to “ruin his relationship” before cutting them off. The couple are now considering a multi-million-pound deal to share their intimate wedding vows renewal, including the first dance, which Victoria allegedly ruined. The pair have been “inundated” with offers by streamers and production firms desperate for footage of the exclusive ceremony, to which the Beckham family were not invited. The football star's son wed the American actress, 31, in 2022 but their relationship has caused major issues within the Beckham family. David and Victoria are said to fear their estranged son could be short after he signed an iron-clad pre-nup, meaning he will not gain any of her family wealth if they later split. Read more: Brooklyn Beckham wedding DJ Fat Tony reveals Victoria's 'inappropriate' dance moves that 'ruined' wedding Read more: 'He could be left with nothing': Details of Brooklyn Beckham's secret pre-nup with Nicola Peltz revealed