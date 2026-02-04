Nicola Peltz’s billionaire father breaks silence on the Beckham feud
Nicola Peltz’s father praises son-in-law Brooklyn after he exposed his "controlling" parents
Nicola Peltz’s billionaire father has broken his silence on the Beckham feud by praising his son-in-law, Brooklyn.
Nelson, 83, was quizzed at a Q&A event weeks after Brooklyn publicly trashed his famous family, the Beckhams.
The 26-year-old said he had no wish to reconcile with his "controlling" parents in an explosive attack on Victoria, 51, and Sir David, 50.
Businessman Nelson told WSJ Invest Live in West Palm Beach: “My daughter and the Beckhams are a whole other story and that’s not for coverage here today".
After Brooklyn defended his wife and accused Victoria of "humiliating" him when she "hijacked" their wedding, Nelson added: “I’ll tell you my daughter is great, my son-in-law Brooklyn is great and I look forward to them having a long, happy marriage together”.
While speaking about global finance, he was asked if he gave the couple advice on how to navigate a difficult situation.
He replied: “I do. Sometimes they give me advice".
It's the first time Nicola's father, an investor worth an estimated £1.2billion, has spoken out since Brooklyn announced he believes parents wanted to “ruin his relationship” before cutting them off.
The couple are now considering a multi-million-pound deal to share their intimate wedding vows renewal, including the first dance, which Victoria allegedly ruined.
The pair have been “inundated” with offers by streamers and production firms desperate for footage of the exclusive ceremony, to which the Beckham family were not invited.
The football star's son wed the American actress, 31, in 2022 but their relationship has caused major issues within the Beckham family.
David and Victoria are said to fear their estranged son could be short after he signed an iron-clad pre-nup, meaning he will not gain any of her family wealth if they later split.
Brooklyn has fully thrown his support behind his 31-year-old actress wife, turning his back on his famous family.
Brooklyn claimed: “My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped.
"My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress.
"Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children.
They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated.
“My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since.
“During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me ‘evil’ because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra, and Nicola’s Naunni at our table, because they both didn’t have their husbands.
“Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours.”
Brooklyn continued to speak about how his wedding day was severely hampered by his family’s actions.
“The night before our wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was ‘not blood’ and ‘not family’,” Brooklyn claimed.