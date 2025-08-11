Nicola Peltz's family played key roles in an intimate vow renewal ceremony she had alongside her husband Brooklyn Beckham, with the latter's parents noticeably absent.

Nicola's billionaire father Nelson, 83, officiated the ceremony which was held on his estate on August 2 in Westchester County.

Sharing pictures marking the occasion to Instagram, Nicola used captions including "this day meant so much to us" and "in every lifetime".

Many eagle-eyed social media users noticed none of the photos showed Brooklyn's parents.

One said: "Missing the main people. Lord and Lady Beckham".

Another wrote: "Such a shame that you couldn't find it in your hearts to have Brooklyn's family there!"