Nicola Peltz wows in her mother's wedding dress as she renews vows in intimate ceremony
Nicola Peltz's family played key roles in an intimate vow renewal ceremony she had alongside her husband Brooklyn Beckham, with the latter's parents noticeably absent.
Nicola's billionaire father Nelson, 83, officiated the ceremony which was held on his estate on August 2 in Westchester County.
Sharing pictures marking the occasion to Instagram, Nicola used captions including "this day meant so much to us" and "in every lifetime".
Many eagle-eyed social media users noticed none of the photos showed Brooklyn's parents.
One said: "Missing the main people. Lord and Lady Beckham".
Another wrote: "Such a shame that you couldn't find it in your hearts to have Brooklyn's family there!"
Brooklyn and Nicola first tied the knot in a lavish £3 million ceremony in 2022, when relations first began to sour with his parents in the run up to the big day.
Nicola is rumoured to have snubbed a design by Victoria for a custom gown by Valentino in 2022.
For the recent vow renewal, Nicola wore a 1985 vintage bridal gown from her mother Claudia, 70.
In an interview with PEOPLE, Brooklyn said: "To be honest, I could renew my vows every single day with her."
He added: "I think the most important thing that someone can do is find that person that they're going to spend the rest of their life with. It definitely shapes you as a person. Yeah, it was really, really cute. It was really fun."
The rumoured feud between Brooklyn, the Peltz family and the Beckhams is said to have started around 2022 - with some alleged tension between the families over wedding planning arrangements.